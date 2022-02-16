Watch: Demon Slayer
According to Reporter Marcus Hill, the anime Demon Slayer (based on the bestselling manga series) is “*chef’s kiss* magnificent.” Available on Netflix and Hulu.
Read: Programmed to Kill
Reporter Heidi Beedle is reading Programmed to Kill by David McGowan. “It’s totally parapolitics/conspiracy theory stuff,” she says, “but it is a fascinating look at a lot of weird stuff from the ’60s to today.”
Listen: Tenet Podcast
Episode 114 of Tenet Podcast features the Springs’ very own Gundega Stevens, owner and curator of G44 Gallery: “Gundega Stevens, Owner and Curator of G44 Gallery, talks about growing up surrounded by art, getting her degrees in Art History, interning and working at the Milwaukee Art Museum, opening G44 and the early challenges she faced, moving to the new location in downtown Colorado Springs, thoughts on curation and getting into the zone to curate a show, the evolution of the vision for G44, advice to new collectors, Curate Your Space, advice to Artists on how to approach a gallery and being a story-seller...” Available on most streaming platforms.
Play: Earthbound Beginnings and Earthbound
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz recommends EarthBound Beginnings and its sequel, EarthBound. The popular RPGs are now available for Nintendo Switch.