Watch: Our Flag Means Death
Seems like everybody here is watching Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max, a pirate comedy produced by Taika Waititi. Assistant to the Publisher Cathy Reilly says “Taika Waititi is the BOMB. LOVED What We Do in the Shadows [on Hulu], The Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Jojo Rabbit.”
Read: Everything Is True
Researcher Erica Hunter is reading Everything Is True: A Junior Doctor’s Story of Life, Death and Grief in a Time of Pandemic by Roopa Farooki. “It’s not an easy read, but it’s honest and even brutal. Her writing is spare and direct as she describes her struggles for her COVID patients and her grief over her sister’s death from breast cancer. I had to read this book in small bits!”
Listen: Hey Riddle Riddle
Southeast Express Managing Editor Glenn Wallace likes Hey Riddle Riddle, a podcast by Adal Rifai, Erin Keif and John Patrick Coan. “Witty banter, impressions, improv. It’s like hanging out with three of your quick-wittiest buds. One running bit is how they all hate riddles, and the riddles suck anyway ... so don’t let riddle aversion stop you!”
Play: LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Indy Art Director Dustin Glatz is looking forward to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which came out yesterday (April 5): “It covers all three movie trilogies. I think the humor in the LEGO games is pretty funny, and it looks like they’ve changed up the gameplay a lot.” Available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.