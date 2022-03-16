Watch: The Dropout
Reporter Anna Fiorino is watching The Dropout, a drama miniseries about entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried) who founded the health-tech company Theranos and was later convicted of criminal fraud. Available on Hulu.
Read: About Russia and Ukraine
Researcher Erica Hunter suggests taking a look at Lucky Cloud Books’ recommended reading list on Bookshop. Titles include Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine by Anne Applebaum, Voices from Chernobyl: The Oral History of a Nuclear Disaster by Svetlana Alexievich and Life Went on Anyway by Oleg Sentsov. Better yet, if you buy directly from the site, all profits (around 30 percent of the book price) will be donated to Ukrainian aid. See tinyurl.com/bookshop-UkraineRussia for the complete 33-book list.
Listen: Hawk vs Wolf Podcast
Graphic Designer Zk Bradley recommends the Feb. 28 episode of the Hawk vs Wolf Podcast. Hosts Tony Hawk and Jason Ellis interview Anthony Ferraro and Dan Mancina, both of whom are blind skateboarders. Available on most streaming platforms.
Play: Young Souls
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz suggests Young Souls, a brawler action RPG. “Fight hordes of belligerent goblins, level up with hundreds of weapons and accessories, explore, and journey between worlds as rebellious twins battle their way to save their foster father.” Available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows and Switch.