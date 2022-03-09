Watch: Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom
Photographer Bryan Oller recommends Winter on Fire: Ukraine’s Fight for Freedom, “an incredibly intense documentary about the 2014 Orange Revolution.” Available on Netflix.
Read: Unstoppable: Forging the Path to Motherhood in the Early Days of IVF
Ellen Weir Casey’s new memoir, Unstoppable, details her experience as an in vitro fertilization (IVF) pioneer. Her daughter, Elizabeth, became Colorado’s first “test tube baby” in 1983. “This book is the story of what I endured in the earliest days of infertility treatment, both medically and emotionally, as well as the cultural, informational, and religious roadblocks I faced,” says Casey in her author’s note.
Listen: State of Ukraine
Reporter Anna Fiorino suggests tuning in to NPR’s new daily podcast, State of Ukraine. Stay updated with reporting from journalists, officials and experts. Available on most streaming platforms.
Play: Horizon Forbidden West
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz and Graphic Designer Elena Trapp are playing “the absolutely gorgeous” Horizon Forbidden West. “The new robots are amazingly detailed in their design and animation,” says Dustin. “The combat can really get your heart racing, and tougher encounters will require you to strategize with your various traps and weapons.” Available for PlayStation 4/5.