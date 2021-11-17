WATCH: Nine Perfect Strangers
Digital Media Specialist Sean Cassady is watching Nine Perfect Strangers, a TV series based on the bestselling book by Liane Moriarty (which Publisher and Executive Editor Amy Gillentine says is a very, very good read). Featuring Nicole Kidman, Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy and Tiffany Boone. Available on Hulu.
READ: Mudlark
‘Lara Maiklem’s Mudlark, In Search of London’s Past Along the River Thames is balm for the history nerd’s soul,” says Managing Editor Mary Jo Meade. “The Thames is a tidal river, its ebbs and flows revealing Viking combs, Roman coins, pilgrim badges, bits of Chinese porcelain and the occasional prosthetic eye — all of it treasure to those who dig in the mud in search of the city’s history.”
LISTEN: Millionaire Mindsets
Reporter Marcus Hill is plugging into Millionaire Mindsets. The podcast, hosted by entrepreneurs Xavier Miller and Deanna Kent, “promotes financial literacy and personal growth to millennials with lively discussions and tips on topics such as entrepreneurship, investing, saving, personal growth and more.” Available on most streaming platforms.
PLAY: Forza Horizon 5
With Forza Horizon 5, you can “Explore the vibrant and ever-evolving open world landscapes of Mexico with limitless, fun driving action in hundreds of the world’s greatest cars.” (“It’s also part of Xbox Game Pass, which is always a plus,” says Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz.) Available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.