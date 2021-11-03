WATCH: Dune
Reporter Heidi Beedle says to watch (and read) Dune. The $165-million production is based on the 1964 sci-fi novel by Frank Herbert. Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) must travel to a dangerous planet to safeguard the future of his people. Watch in theaters or on HBO Max.
READ: The Snagglepuss Chronicles
Reporter Stephen Hirst is reading The Snagglepuss Chronicles, a satirical comic book miniseries by DC Comics. “It’s 1953. While the United States is locked in a nuclear arms race with the Soviet Union, the gay Southern playwright known as Snagglepuss is the toast of Broadway. But success has made him a target. As he plans for his next hit play, Snagglepuss becomes the focus of the House Committee on Un-American Activities. And when powerful forces align to purge show business of its most subversive voices, no one is safe!”
LISTEN: Frank Skinner’s Poetry Podcast
Every week, comedian Frank Skinner gently guides you through some of his favorite poems — by W.H. Auden, Ellen Hinsey, Matthew Arnold, Tracy K. Smith and others. Available on most streaming platforms.
PLAY: Guardians of the Galaxy
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz suggests Guardians of the Galaxy, a third-person action-adventure video game where you and “your newly formed band of legendary misfits” must save the universe. Available for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4/5 and PC.