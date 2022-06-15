Play: Children of Morta
Graphic designer Elena Trapp and her husband are playing Children of Morta: “It’s a rogue-like game where you play different characters from a family that’s trying defeat this evil! It’s single player and co-op and you slowly unlock all the different family members.” Available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PC.
Watch: Shoresy
Reporter Fiona Truant is watching Shoresy. “The rapid-fire dialogue and seeing Jared Keeso play the ever-chirping, mother-loving Shoresy as a fleshed-out member of a fun ensemble cast is a joy. The hockey players are played by hockey players who kinda act, and given that the Avs made the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since ’00/’01, some good hockey seems appropriate for Coloradans.” On Hulu.
Listen:Three from three
Graphic Designer Zk Bradley’s listening to Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Account Exec Alina Hecht recommends Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache (see p. 24), and Reporter Kristian DePue is into Stray Fossa’s Closer Than We’ll Ever Know.
Read:Chasing History
Senior Reporter Pam Zubeck likes Carl Bernstein’s memoir Chasing History: A Kid in the Newsroom, and Reporter Stephen K. Hirst has a copy he’s letting us all borrow. Bernstein’s Watergate reporting sidekick Bob Woodward says, “He taught himself the genius of perpetual engagement that led us to Watergate — watching, looking, questioning, and overwhelming the moment.”