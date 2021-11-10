Listen:Subliminal Jihad
If you’re a fan of Programmed to Chill, Reporter Heidi Beedle suggests Subliminal Jihad, “a podcast about deep politics, conspiracy and occult history.” Available on most streaming platforms.
Watch: Home Sweet Home Alone
Reporter Marcus Hill is planning on watching the much-anticipated Home Sweet Home Alone, a Home Alone reboot starring Archie Yates. Available Friday, Nov. 12, on Disney+. (Got money to burn? The 3,955-piece Lego Home Alone set was released earlier this month for the low, low price of $249.99.)
Read: The House in the Cerulean Sea
Publisher and Executive Editor Amy Gillentine recommends the novel The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune. “It’s a great young adult read about magical orphaned kids (one of whom is Lucifer) and the power of tolerance,” says Amy.
Play: Shin Megami Tensei V
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz is looking forward to Shin Megami Tensei V: “The ambitions of god and human clash amidst the horror of a dying world. Neither human nor demon, the newly forged Nahobino and his friends must decide what is worth saving ... and prepare to sacrifice everything in its name. In a world without its creator, which path will you choose?” Available on Friday, Nov. 12, for Nintendo Switch.