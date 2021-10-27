LISTEN: Full Body Chills
Advertising Account Executive Alina Hecht is listening to Full Body Chills, spooky campfire stories in podcast form. Available on most streaming platforms. (If you want to read along, the transcripts are also available at fullbodychillspodcast.com.)
WATCH: The Intouchables
Give! Chair Tim Kranz suggests French blockbuster The Intouchables. “In need of a caregiver, a wealthy aristocrat with quadriplegia hires the last person anyone expects: an ex-con with no experience. Based on a true story.” Available on Netflix.
READ: Kang the Conqueror
This one’s for the Marvel fans. Reporter Stephen Hirst recommends the recently released third issue of Kang the Conqueror, where “[y]oung Kang stalks his future self to the site of his first major battle with the Avengers, hoping to change the course of his destiny once and for all. But the fate of the villainous Doctor Doom has long been entwined with Kang’s — and no one interferes with Victor Von Doom’s timeline but Victor Von Doom. It’s Kang vs. Kang vs. Doom — with the future of the universe on the line!”
PLAY: House of Ashes
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz says to play House of Ashes, the latest release from Dark Pictures Anthology games. A military unit is searching for chemical weapons when they stumble upon something… evil. The perfect survival-horror Halloween game — with new scenes, characters and adventures. Available for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/X|S and Steam.