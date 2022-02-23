Read (Banned Books Edition)
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian
As far as banned books go, The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie is one that’s stuck with Reporter Steve Hirst. “Since its publication in 2007, Sherman Alexie’s novel has enjoyed the fame that comes with being one of the most frequently banned books in the country,” says Steve. “It tells the story of Junior, a Spokane Indian growing up on the reservation who decides to leave its troubled/poorly funded school for an all-white high school where he’s the only indigenous kid (except for the school mascot!). A relatable coming-of-age classic, as well as a window into a culture most Americans know vanishingly little about.”
Listen: Lucifer on the Sofa
Reporter Kristian DePue suggests Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon’s 10th album. Available on most streaming platforms.
Play: Stardew Valley
Reporter Greta Anderson recommends Stardew Valley to all Animal Crossing lovers. “It puts me in a meditative state,” she says. Available for Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Watch: The One
Calendar maven Masha Popovic recommends TV series The One. “Love — and lies — spiral when a DNA researcher helps discover a way to find the perfect partner, and creates a bold new matchmaking service.” The bold new service? Pairing people based on their DNA samples. Available on Netflix.