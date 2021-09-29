Read: 8 must-read books by wrongly convicted writers
Circulation Manager Tracie Woods suggests the Innocence Project’s “8 Must-Read Books by Wrongly Convicted Writers,” memoirs that spotlight systemic flaws in our criminal and legal institutions. Books include Redeeming Justice by Jarrett Adams, Solitary by Albert Woodfox and Better, Not Bitter by Yusef Salaam. For all eight, go to tinyurl.com/8-must-read-books.
Watch: Sandra Day O’Connor: The First
Executive assistant Cathy Reilly is watching Sandra Day O’Connor: The First, a documentary that aired earlier this month. “Forty years after her confirmation, this biography recounts the life of a pioneering woman who both reflected and shaped an era.” Available on PBS.
Listen: Wild Thing
Reporter Heidi Beedle wants you to give the Wild Thing podcast a try. “This sound-rich and deeply reported show examines the relationship between science and society, that point where scientific inquiry collides with our very human desire to find answers.” (For sasquatch buffs, listen to Season One.) Available on most streaming platforms.
Play: Cruis’n Blast
Reporter Stephen Hirst recommends Cruis’n Blast. Recently released for Nintendo Switch, Cruis’n Blast is an update of the old arcade racing game Cruis’n USA. Players can choose between 23 different cars and race across 29 different tracks, and up to four people can race together.