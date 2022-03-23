Read (local poets): Only Flying
Published late last year, Brook Bhagat’s poetry collection Only Flying is about “... the mother of the world as a cardboard glitter crescent moon; justice; how to build houses on railroad tracks; how not to get your hopes up about poetry; how to remember the thread in a jungle filled with tigers; how to wake up; the lovers as apricot trees; how the river got free; and, of course, flying.” Bhagat is a founding editor of Blue Planet Journal and assistant professor of creative writing at Pikes Peak Community College. Her book is available for purchase at unsolicitedpress.com, amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com and more.
Watch: The Adam Project
Senior Production Manager Mike Reid has been watching The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldaña, Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. “It was fun to see Deadpool, Gamora, The Hulk and Elektra in a non-superhero movie together,” says Mike. Available on Netflix.
Listen: Normal Gossip
Reporter Anna Fiorino is listening to Normal Gossip with host Kelsey McKinney. It’s exactly what you didn’t know you needed: gossip about people you don’t know and will never meet. (Yes, they also discuss reader-submitted gossip.) Available on most streaming platforms.
Play: Baldur’s Gate 3
Digital Media Specialist Sean Cassady suggests Baldur’s Gate 3, which is available for purchase but still in development. “The developer updates have been a lot of fun to keep up with as they’re pretty transparent about production and making changes based on player feedback,” says Sean. Available for Mac OS and Microsoft Windows.