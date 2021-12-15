Watch: King Richard
Jenn Cancellier, the Indy’s director of event operations, highly recommends King Richard. “Based on the true story that will inspire the world, King Richard follows the journey of an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time: Venus and Serena Williams.” Available in theaters and on HBO Max.
Read: The Collective
Grieving mother. Maternal rage. Revenge killings. Interest piqued? If so, Publisher and Executive Editor Amy Gillentine suggests reading The Collective by Alison Gaylin. Camille Gardener is still reckoning with the death of her daughter when she finds herself in a collective of angry mothers seeking justice. Available from Pikes Peak Library District and local bookstores.
Listen: Earn Your Leisure
Marcus Hill is listening to the podcast Earn Your Leisure, “a college business class mixed with pop culture.” Hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings walk you through the financial side of the entertainment and sports industries — and all things wealth, stocks and cryptocurrency. Available on most streaming platforms.
Play: It Takes Two
Digital Specialist Kara Aldridge-Folger is playing It Takes Two, an action-adventure multiplayer game released earlier this year. Available for Xbox One/Series X|S, PlayStation 4/5 and Microsoft Windows.