Read book
Shutterstock.com

Watch: Sort Of

Comedy/drama series Sort Of is on Reporter Heidi Beedle’s watch queue. Follow Sabi Mehboob, a gender-fluid millennial, through eight 20-minute episodes. Available on HBO.

Read: The Plot

Reporter Jeanne Davant just finished The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz, which is “about a novelist who hasn’t had a hit since his first publication and is resigned to teaching in a third-rate MFA program. When one of his students reveals the plot of a novel he’s writing, and then dies, the professor steals his idea and writes a bestseller. Needless to say, it comes back to haunt him. There’s lots of wry, funny commentary on writers, writing and plagiarism.”

Listen: Day After Tomorrow

Reporter Kristian DePue is listening to Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of Tom Wait’s “Day After Tomorrow.” “Proceeds from the song will benefit the International Institute of Los Angeles, which supports immigrants, refugees and low-income workers,” he says. 

Play: Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Graphic Designer Zk Bradley suggests Evil Genius 2, “where you play as an Evil Genius, build your base and take over the world.” Available for Xbox One/Series X/Series S, PlayStation 4/5 and Microsoft Windows.

Anna Fiorino is a graduate from San Diego State University. She is a journalist with (more than three but less than twenty) years of experience. In her free time, she edits novels.