Watch: Sort Of
Comedy/drama series Sort Of is on Reporter Heidi Beedle’s watch queue. Follow Sabi Mehboob, a gender-fluid millennial, through eight 20-minute episodes. Available on HBO.
Read: The Plot
Reporter Jeanne Davant just finished The Plot by Jean Hanff Korelitz, which is “about a novelist who hasn’t had a hit since his first publication and is resigned to teaching in a third-rate MFA program. When one of his students reveals the plot of a novel he’s writing, and then dies, the professor steals his idea and writes a bestseller. Needless to say, it comes back to haunt him. There’s lots of wry, funny commentary on writers, writing and plagiarism.”
Listen: Day After Tomorrow
Reporter Kristian DePue is listening to Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of Tom Wait’s “Day After Tomorrow.” “Proceeds from the song will benefit the International Institute of Los Angeles, which supports immigrants, refugees and low-income workers,” he says.
Play: Evil Genius 2: World Domination
Graphic Designer Zk Bradley suggests Evil Genius 2, “where you play as an Evil Genius, build your base and take over the world.” Available for Xbox One/Series X/Series S, PlayStation 4/5 and Microsoft Windows.