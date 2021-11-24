WATCH: Tu Compañía
Music Editor Bill Forman is hooked on Argentinian dream-pop band Coso’s “Tu Compañía” video. “Every time it shows up in my YouTube feed, I can’t resist watching it at least once,” says Forman. “And I’m not alone. Its views have gone from thousands to millions since singer Zoe Gotusso released her hit debut album last December. Shot in a wood-paneled rehearsal room with a faded portrait of Cosmo Kramer watching over them, there’s so much chemistry and charisma that it’s hard to believe they only lasted long enough to release one song.”
READ: Light from Uncommon Stars
Reporter Heidi Beedle suggests Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki, “a defiantly joyful adventure set in California’s San Gabriel Valley, with cursed violins, Faustian bargains, and queer alien courtship over fresh-made donuts.”
LISTEN: Horror Queers
Food Writer Fiona Truant is listening to horror queers. The podcast, hosted by Joe Lipsett and Trace Thurman, is currently doing a series of episodes about the new Chucky TV show. Available on most streaming platforms.
PLAY: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
Editorial Art Director Dustin Glatz says to give The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim a try. The anniversary edition (celebrating 10 years of The Elder Scrolls) was released earlier this month and features “a decade worth of content: the critically acclaimed core game and add-ons of Skyrim Special Edition, plus pre-existing and new content from Creation Club including quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells, and more.”