To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events are on hold, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: Pikes Peak Library District's virtual community classes — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support the arts during this difficult time.
Watch
We Are the Champions
Depicting everything From downing Carolina Reaper peppers to chasing giant wheels of cheese down hillsides, We Are the Champions is an affectionate homage to the strange ways humans come together in the spirit of competition. While the contests are certainly a fascinating aspect of the docuseries — hello dog dancing — it’s the people that make it fun to watch. You might think you could not care less who wins a frog jumping competition, but you soon find that the charm, unadulterated joy and enthusiasm of the participants get you wholly invested in the outcome. It’s a warm and hilarious look at the quirky goodness of humans — something we could all probably use right now. Available on Netflix.
Listen
Indigenous Ghost Stories
Are you still longing for the scary season even though October has passed? Indigenous Ghost Stories is here to delight and creep you out with tales from First Nations People of Australia about their encounters with the paranormal. The podcast is casual with a feel reminiscent of the enduring Coast to Coast series that has long entertained insomniacs after midnight on AM radios. Host Luke Briscoe, a proud Kuku Yalanji man, is a deft interviewer with a knack for knowing when to help guests along and when to stay quiet and let their fascinating and spooky stories unfold.
Play
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Take a journey back in time to the land of Hyrule as it was 100 years before the events of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You’ll play as Link, Zelda, the four Champions and young Impa as you battle to prevent the great Calamity from overtaking the land. The eventual outcome of the story is inevitable; however, the opportunity to once again roam Hyrule and be a part of the mythos of Zelda is a can’t-miss experience for fans of this deeply loved series. Available Nov. 20 on Nintendo Switch.
Read
Black Futures
‘What does it mean to be Black and alive right now?” It’s a question posed and answered by Black Futures, a thoughtfully curated collection of images, art, essays, poetry and other works from Black creators that spills out across more than 500 vibrant pages. This incredible anthology is brimming with perspectives on the past, present and future of the modern Black experience, each telling a story that is both individual and collective. As a bonus, there’s a virtual book tour going on throughout the month of November featuring creators from the book and other special guests. Most tickets are pay-what-you-can and often include a copy of the book. Find tickets at randomhousebooks.com/articles/black-futures. Available Dec. 1.