PLAY: Backbone
From the Developer Eggnut comes a virtual world immersed in noir, stealth and action. By far, the best part of click-and-point game Backbone is the fact that protagonist Howard Lotor, the private investigator (who, yes, of course, is sporting a beige trench coat), is an anthropomorphic raccoon. Explore dystopian Vancouver, BC, and interrogate a cast of animal characters. Forecasting a 99 percent chance of liking the game and a 100 percent chance of a trench coat in your Amazon shopping cart. Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch.
READ: Everyone Knows Your Mother Is a Witch
It’s 1618 in Germany. The plague is rampant, the Thirty Years’ War is underway, and Katharina Kepler, a widow in a small town, is accused of being a … witch. Katharina’s neighbor, Simon, and children attempt to defend her, but the rumors are only intensified by pre-existing suspicion, hysteria and fear in the community. This novel — which is in part based on historical documents — follows Canadian-American writer Rivka Galchen’s critically acclaimed Atmospheric Disturbances.
LISTEN: Debussy
Martha Argerich is many things: Chopin Piano Competition winner, 2016 recipient of the Kennedy Center Lifetime Achievement Award, mother, malignant melanoma survivor, classical music legend. In Debussy: Fantaisie, Violin Sonata, Cello Sonata, La mer, her most recent release, she plays piano alongside Daniel Barenboim. The album consists of 12 selected works and features violinist Michael Barenboim and cellist Kian Soltani. Maybe you’re a classics buff; maybe you’re someone who took one general elective music course in college and never looked back. Either way, who in their right mind can resist a first-rate rendition of “Fantasque et léger”? Available on most streaming platforms.
WATCH: YDA’s Master Class Screenings
The Youth Documentary Academy (YDA), an organization that helps young people create documentary films, is currently screening films and excerpts from award-winning directors. Watch Hero and other short films by Eric Risher (June 15), Hillbilly by Sally Rubin (June 22) or scenes from Kate Perdoni’s Emmy-nominated documentaries (June 29). Reserve your free seats at youthdocumentary.org/master-class-2. Screenings will take place at Kimball’s Peak Three Theater, 115 E. Pikes Peak Ave., at 6:30 p.m.