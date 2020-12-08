To encourage social distancing during the spread of COVID-19, we are altering our regular “Event Horizon” section for the foreseeable future. While many local events are on hold, we will clue you into at least one local experience — this week: Colorado Vocal Arts Ensemble's virtual presentation of Wintersong — and recommend some things you can do at home or safely out and about. Please continue to support the arts during this difficult time.
Play
Cyberpunk 2077
Escape the confinement of perpetual quarantine with a deep dive into the strange, glamorous and violent realms of Cyberpunk 2077. You’ll play as V, a mercenary navigating the sprawling megalopolis of Night City to find an implant that grants immortality. Of course, that goal ends up being just one thread in a tapestry of quests, customization and storytelling that affords players hours of unique and exciting gameplay. Cyberpunk is also just damn pretty, with brilliant visuals, colorful characters and exceptional attention to detail. Who knew dystopia could be such a welcome escape from reality? Available Dec. 10 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.
Watch
Freaky
Misfit teen Millie Kessler finds her life upended when her consciousness is switched with that of a middle-aged serial killer in this comedic horror. While the body-switch arc is certainly nothing new in film, actors Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton breathe new life into the trope with their enthusiastic embrace of their respective parts. Vaughn shines in his duel roles as an angsty teen girl and maniacal killer, and Newton basks in the opportunity to be evil as hell. Most importantly, Freaky doesn’t take itself too seriously and you shouldn’t either. That’s what makes it so much fun. Available on multiple streaming platforms.
Listen
Winds of Change
New Yorker writer Patrick Radden Keefe explores the veracity of an absolutely wild rumor that 1990 hit Scorpions song “Winds of Change” was actually penned by the CIA. Sure it’s a strange rabbit hole to dive into, but it’s also a fascinating one. The song was influential in its time and became a global hit, climbing to No. 1 on multiple charts and enduring in popularity even today. Was it pop or propaganda? Is the rumor reality? Keefe’s exploration will help you decide.
Read
The Cousins
Nothing good ever seems to come from getting a bunch of disparate people together on an isolated island. Such is the case when cousins Milly, Aubrey and Jonah are invited to visit their estranged grandmother on her private island for the summer. The cousins see it as an opportunity to learn more about the mysterious and distant matriarch. Their parents see it as a chance to regain her favor — and their inheritance. However, the trio soon reveal troubling secrets about their family and things take a dark turn in this thrilling book by Karen McManus. Available now.