Family Fourth at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, “[e]xperience what life in a Civil War encampment would have been like and enjoy some watermelon. Listen to the Pikes Peak Brass Band or the Strings and Things dulcimer band and play carnival games with your kids and learn how to play Chicken Bingo. ... Hear historic speeches by General Palmer, President Theodore Roosevelt, Susan B. Anthony and Katharine Lee Bates.” Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 3105 Gateway Road.
Star Spangled Symphony Fourth of July community concert, with the Colorado Springs Philharmonic performing “traditional crowd pleasers like the National Anthem and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture along with an expanded lineup of patriotic favorites and fanfares.” Tuesday, July 4, 4:30 (doors open at 3); free, but registration at the website required; Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Fourth of July Block Partyat Green Box Arts Festival, featuring a Western Swing dance class with Ormao Dance Company, music by Carlos Washington’s Steel Horse Swing and the Lilli Lewis Trio, catered barbecue at 5:30 p.m., and a nighttime water lantern launch. Tuesday, July 4, 5-9 p.m.; Farm Stand on Lake Street, Green Mountain Falls; see website for tickets and more info.
Red, White & ZOO! Special holiday Stroller Safari for ages 1-4 with an adult, “using the country’s flag colors to guide our learning! Some of these colors are easier to spot in nature than others.” Saturday, July 1, 10-11:30 a.m.; Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road; see website for registration and more info.
Palmer Lake Fun Run, “[r]un, skip, hop, gallop, lollygag or moon walk on July 4th with your friends and family to support Palmer Lake Elementary School... 4-mile race begins at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 4, at the Palmer Lake Santa Fe Trailhead and ends in Monument in time for the parade.” Virtual option available; see website to sign up.
Fireworks displays in the Pikes Peak region
(All July 4 except where noted.)
Community festivals
Cripple Creek, all-day family activities, vendors, live music, donkeys, food and drink, all along Bennett Avenue; fireworks at about 9:30 p.m.
Florence, with the Wet n’ Dry Parade on Main Street at 10 a.m. (bring a water gun); duck derby at noon; live music, food and drinks and pool party from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Pioneer Park at East Third Street and North Pikes Peak Avenue.; fireworks at 9.
Palmer Lake Festival on the 4th, with a beer garden, wine booth, food and gift vendors, kids’ dance party, face painting and cornhole; entertainment from the Renaissance Festival Street performers and live music by the Air Force Academy Band, Pikes Peak Highlanders Bagpipers and Mojo Filter Band; and a visit from the Air Force falcon and falconer. 4-10 p.m. (fireworks about 9:15 p.m.); free; Palmer Lake Centennial Park.
Tri-Lakes all-day fest includes pancake breakfast, parade, street fair, beer garden and live music; various venues in Monument.
Woodland Park Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration, with food, games, patriotic music by Woodland Park Wind Symphony, beer and cocktails. July 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; free; Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St.