Let’s face it: You’ve been thinking about writing that novel for years. Unfortunately, procrastination has gotten the better of you. Weeks, months, decades, vacations, getaways, stretches of solitude in a cabin up in the mountains all march by and somehow your story never gets written. Maybe you need a good NaNoWriMo to get things going.
National Novel Writing Month, better known as NaNoWriMo (or even just NaNo) was created in 1999 as a challenge to write 50,000 words during the month of November, the length based roughly on Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel Brave New World. While the first event only included 21 people from around the San Francisco Bay Area, the challenge spread nationwide over the years, embracing the internet and organizing under the NaNoWriMo nonprofit created in 2006 as The Office of Letters and Light. You can tackle NaNoWriMo on your own of course, but with the help from the official website, you can connect with local writers just like you. This year on Oct. 29, the last Saturday before NaNoWriMo kicks off, you can join those writers in-person at the Rockrimmon Library.
Benjamin M. Weilert, known online as “BMW,” and Lena Johnson have been “winning” NaNoWriMos since 2010 and 2014 respectively, which is to say they’ve written the full 50,000 words each year. Both serve as local Municipal Liaisons, or MLs, the official NaNoWriMo volunteers who shepherd Pikes Peak region writers through the writing process, provide pep talks and coordinate events.
Weilert started writing in the first grade, but it wasn’t until he attended Colorado School of Mines that he wanted to get his story ideas out of his head. He decided to take creative writing courses alongside his engineering coursework and quickly found the connection between them. “What if I made Isaac Newton this badass, sword-wielding fantasy character,” he says. “That was my first [book], and when I wrote that, I knew I had enough lore to write a trilogy.” In the years since, he’s written about climbing Fourteeners with his father, and science-fiction fantasy stories, but he once got 14,000 words into a cookbook before reaching the limits of his cooking knowledge.
Johnson started writing fan fiction — original stories based on existing properties — but has gradually shifted to original science-fiction based on her love of Star Trek and The Wheel of Time, hoping to become a full-time author. While some insist on using NaNoWriMo to start new works, Johnson is just fine with using it as an accelerant to knock out current projects, write short stories, or to rewrite books entirely. “If you need to write something, NaNoWriMo is a great time to do that,” she says.
The annual NaNoWriMo kick-off event, the MLs explain, is a great place to meet people, gather ideas, build momentum and learn good writing tips, whether you’ve written a dozen novels or have never before committed prose to paper. If an author needs a character name, they’re surrounded by people who can quickly deliver one. “Once you realize that a whole bunch of other physical, real people are doing it and they’re not just names [on the internet], it gets interesting,” Johnson says.
Writing over 1,600 words a day for an entire month can be daunting, but Weilert notes that those who participate in their local groups have a higher chance of “winning” NaNoWriMo because their groups tend to hold each other accountable and empathize when the words only seem to trickle out. Both insist that sometimes the best thing you can do is turn off your critical internal editor and get the words out by any means possible. “They may not be the greatest words,” Weilert says, “but they are words.”
