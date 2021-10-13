After a performance season cut short last year by COVID, THEATREdART is back to officially mark the start of spooky season — and bring haunted history lessons to the city.
Ghost Stories of Old Manitou, produced in partnership with Manitou Springs Heritage Center, spotlights local actors, local playwrights and local history in an immersive, interactive outdoor experience. Written by Jonathan Andujar, Chad Orr and Laura Fuller, the tour is composed of a series of monologues (and a handful of dialogues) by various spirits; each story sheds light on a fascinating facet of Manitou’s history.
When the audience finds itself immersed in the spirit world (thanks to Madam Jeanette Crawford’s botched spell), they must interact with colorful characters of the city’s past — Emma Crawford, Zebulon Pike, John O’Keefe, Soapy Smith and others — to gather the objects they will need to return to the world of the living.
Playing off an audience’s energy is an important aspect of theater, says Brooke Callahan, a professional actor who plays a spirit guide in the tour. Callahan says acting outdoors is a welcome change from the pandemic’s masked indoor performances and virtual shows: “We [are] able to engage how we would more traditionally. But this is [also] honestly one of the best ways to mitigate the pandemic — outdoor environmental theater like this.”
While the “outdoors” part of Ghost Stories of Old Manitou acts as a COVID safeguard, it also lets the actors perform freely and express themselves fully without the constraints of masks, which obscure what is arguably an actor’s most important instrument: facial expressions. The eerie outdoor ambiance also works in the tour’s favor. In a traditional theater environment, the audience is separated from the actors onstage; here, it’s easier to feel immersed in the scene, like you are experiencing the story alongside the characters.
“This year, it’s just such a joy to be able to work with people again — and be able to have audience engagement,” says Cynthia Rodriguez, who acted in the first couple of 2020 performances before the show was canceled.
Callahan agrees. “I think virtual theater got so exhausting,” she says. “It’s just not the same. I think any time you get to actually gather and have the audience and engage with your community — that’s going to be the best way.”
Indigenous People’s Day Poetry Reading
A.belated Indigenous People’s Day (Oct. 11) celebration! All you need to bring is yourself, a mask, and a poem to share with the group. (Here are a few poets to get you started: Joy Harjo, Sherman Alexie and dg nanouk okpik.) Refreshments will be available. Thursday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. at UCCS’ Heller Center, 1250 N. Campus Heights Drive. For more info, go to heller.uccs.edu/events.
Music at the Indy
The last Music at the Indy! Get your reggae on with Harry Mo & the Cru. As always, there will be beer and wine, food trucks … and the announcement of the Indy’s Best Of winners! Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Indy’s parking lot, 235 S. Nevada Ave. For more info, visit csindy.com/local-events.
A Baker’s Duet
A Baker’s Duet features acrylic and watercolor paintings by Linn G. Baker and Tim Baker. Both are former residents of Colorado Springs who now live near Gulnare. The Bakers are inspired by the natural world and the impact of climate change. Through October at The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave.