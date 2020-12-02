Patricia Cameron moved to Southeast Colorado Springs in 1994. She says she could always see the mountains, but her family never had the financial means to actually take part in outdoor recreation. Her story is similar to that of many people of color who have an interest in the outdoors — not everyone has access to transportation and the gear necessary to enjoy recreation safely.
Cameron founded Blackpackers with an aim to change that. What started in 2019 as an LLC is now a new and blossoming nonprofit organization, geared toward helping people of color in Colorado, especially Black people, get the equipment and education necessary to not just take part in outdoor recreation, but to become leaders in the industry.
“What I do is I provide events that are free or subsidized,” Cameron says. “And so for instance, in February, we went to Camp Shady Brook, and we did an overnight trip with some people. They did axe-throwing, archery, yoga, kids spent the night in cabins. And that was free of cost to all of our participants.”
Blackpackers is supported by donations, all of which go directly back to event costs, or gear for their “gear locker,” which allows people to rent equipment for free or cheap.
Cameron’s presence at the head of this organization speaks to another of Blackpackers’ goals: making it easier for Black people and other people of color to access opportunities in outdoor leadership. It’s powerful for participants to see a Black woman in such a role.
“I have a relationship with CPW [Colorado Parks and Wildlife], with different organizations that need people for their boards, or need volunteers, etc. And I can just connect people through that,” Cameron says. “... Because what I learned is that in Colorado, people who are born and raised here, and who’ve had access to the outdoors when they’re little — it’s easy for them to get into educational fields in the outdoors, and then jobs, ’cause they’ve been doing it their entire life. So I’m trying to recreate that pipeline [for people of color].”
To that end, Cameron works with schools and families to get kids interested in and educated about the outdoors early on.
While COVID has made it harder for Blackpackers to host its events, the organization is still committed to offering more camping trips, more educational opportunities, more hikes, and increasing their educational footprint. Cameron says a lot of people are interested in fishing and hunting, and she hopes to branch out into those areas soon. More than anything, she finds joy in teaching others what she has learned.
“I taught myself how to fish and I taught myself how to camp. I taught myself how to backpack, so I could teach my son. My favorite thing is showing people who have never camped before. They love it. You should see their faces in the morning when they realize they survived. It’s like, ‘We made it!’ It’s an amazing feeling. I think the power people get from surviving overnight, out of their own power, is huge.”