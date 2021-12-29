There are some core realities about ice fishing in Colorado.

It seems a little kooky, but it is a legit winter activity enjoyed by anglers young and old, beginners to experts.

There’s a good chance you’ll become uncomfortably cold. But many days are tolerable, nice even, and there is no sunlight like the laser light on a frozen high-mountain lake.

You can expect to catch fish, perhaps a big fish or two. But success comes quicker to those who study up beforehand.

Here are a few pointers handed down and amended by generations of frozen, nutty Colorado folks who understood the attraction of dropping a shining lure onto the nose of a big trout.

Be safe

At the risk of sounding like your mother, use your brain. Thin ice happens and it’s dangerous. Check in at local tackle shops for ice conditions updates. Drill test holes as you venture out from shore (more on the drilling process to come.) Ask questions. It’s cool. Fishermen are helpful and willing to share good info. I’m comfortable — sort of — walking on a 6-inch ice cap. Others will do 4. But Colorado’s weird weather, warm then cold, etc. … can make for tricky conditions.

Be warm

We pulled up to the lake one January morning as the sun balanced on the horizon. Ice crystals fell gently from clear skies and the deep, penetrating cold burned everything it touched. It was -23 degrees. We set up our equipment, and then abruptly picked it all up and made a beeline back to the truck … and the heater.

Some days Mother Nature wins, but comfort on ice is possible. Nowadays, many anglers purchase portable ice huts similar to a regular camping tent. The ice hut, also called a “blackout hut,” is built to survive a strong wind. Set-up is easy, and the hut absorbs sunlight, making for a warm environment inside. And it offers a fun bonus: a clear view of the lake and fish below. This requires peering into your, or your fishing buddy’s, ice hole. Pro tip: The ensuing ice-hole jokes are an essential part of the experience.

I like the huts, but I go without. The frozen expanse of the lake provides a spinning 360-degree view of a blue-and-white world carved from distant peaks and rocky ridges. It’s so beautiful. Harsh, sometimes, but often pleasant.

Bring layers of clothing — wool or an insulating poly material. Quality long underwear really helps. Ski pants and a parka, gloves, hat, sunglasses are all essential. Wear insulated boots. Your Sunday hikers won’t work. Pro tip: Before you arrive, place all the clothes you aren’t wearing, including footwear, next to the heater. Blast the heat. Thank me later.

Equipment

I have a two-person plastic toboggan for transporting equipment, including my battery-powered ice auger for drilling holes. Admittedly, it’s an expensive gift to myself, but it’s quiet and chews quickly through thick ice. Hand augers, less expensive, also work. Bring your muscles.

I also bring a foldable camping chair, a wool blanket to throw on the chair to block the wind, a football for the days when nothing’s biting, a bucket that contains two ice-fishing rods and reels spun with thin 4-pound-test line, a small tackle box that includes lures of your choice (ask at the tackle store if you don’t know what to buy), an ice spoon (a must-have that looks like a big ladle with holes and is used for scooping ice from your ice hole). Plus, some mealworms for bait. Pro tip: Keep the mealworm container in your pocket for warm, active worms!

Where to go

• Elevenmile Reservoir is my go-to. An hour’s drive west of Colorado Springs on Highway 24, Elevenmile is big and deep with clean and clear water that grows large trout and pike.

• Antero Reservoir is another 30 minutes down the road and is known for its trophy rainbow and brown trout.

• Skagway Reservoir near Victor is smaller, but the fish are often willing.

Lower-elevation lakes can be fished during extreme cold. But the ice is always sketchy. Caution is advised.

Skills

Not really needed. The idea is to drop your lure with a meal worm attached down to different depths. Some jigging, quick consistent bobbing of your rod tip, may be needed to impart movement to the lure, and make it look like something alive and tasty. Sometimes still fishing is better. Change lures from time to time. Drill multiple holes and move around to find fish.

Do your homework, buy a fishing license, ask questions and expect to learn a lot on your initial trips. By springtime, you’ll be a veteran ice fisher with an arsenal of ice-hole jokes. Good luck!