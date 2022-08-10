Just steps away from a free Downtown shuttle stop along Tejon Street, right next to Colorado College’s Robson Arena, is Selfie Bear Bear, Colorado Springs’ first and only selfie parlor and event space. Filling an intimate residential venue are a variety of scenes, props, backgrounds and lighting setups that let you instantaneously create sharable photos with family, friends and more. And it’s not just for the TikTok and Instagram gurus.
Owner Erin Spradlin says she was inspired by the idea after she and her husband created the Denver Graffiti Tour in 2018. Based on urban artwork tours they’d experienced in Peru, theirs took you from artwork to artwork with bar stops and commentary tying the art to Denver. “I would notice a lot of times, people were listening to the tour, but they also wanted to take pictures of themselves with the art,” Spradlin says.
The result is Selfie Bear Bear, a venue of pure escapism designed to pull you from the grind of the real world. “I studied other selfie spaces and I felt a lot of them had a masculine touch,” she says. “I wanted to make it a little bit smaller, more feminine and then I wanted to add props and facts [trivia factoid cards] so people could have an experience beyond just taking photos.” Inside are a variety of scenes, like an underwater background with floaties to wear, or a corner with vinyl records and a microphone. Guests get to use the space’s ring lights to set up their shots exactly how they want. Spradlin’s first idea? A “Let’s Taco ’Bout It” sign next to hanging tacos. “I love tacos, they just put me in a good mood. I figured I might not be alone on that.”
A Colorado Springs native, Spradlin wanted a space that was somewhere Downtown, not far from Colorado College or Palmer High School, and was indoors to avoid issues with the weather or guests not being acclimated to our elevation. “If you want to be outside, there are plenty of options for that, but there are fewer options if you want an indoor experience.”
With a kitchen in the back, the venue has been popular for birthday parties but she’s also happy to host sweet 16s, bachelorette parties and reunions. You can show up in person and pay per head — kids under 8 are free, and they offer First Friday discounts — but you can also reserve the space Airbnb-style so you and your party can enjoy it without staff needing to watch over. Little kids love it, she says, but Selfie Bear Bear even seems to win over the most reluctant husbands. “By the end, they seem to enjoy it. They’re laughing and having a good time,” she says.
Spradlin plans to change out individual spaces periodically to reflect what people like, and has some ideas for what’s next and her place in town. “I think you’re really starting to see Colorado Springs take off as a city. I’m really pleased to be there and see the city growing.”
Starlight Spectacular 2022
After a two-year COVID hiatus, Starlight Spectacular is back! Cycle, run/walk and party under the stars at Garden of the Gods Park from 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, till 12:30 a.m. Sunday. “Light up the night with glow sticks, lights, glow-in-the-dark apparel, body paint… Decorate yourself, your friends, your family and your bike with anything that glows!” The bike loop and 5K run/walk loop courses are the sweaty part, but there will also be “random entertainment,” contests, live music and pancakes from 10 p.m. till midnight. See trailsandopenspaces.org/starlight-spectacular for more info and registration.
Ahorita Salsa Bachata Social
Latisha Hardy Dance & Co. and Lee Spirits are partnering to bring Salsa to the Springs on Saturday, Aug. 13. The theme is “Bring the Bling — come dressed in anything that shines bright like a diamond!” Doors open at 7 p.m., and a Salsa lesson with Miranda Hernandez begins at 7:30 Social dancing is from 8 to midnight. 526 S. Tejon St., $15-$25 (50 percent off your first drink). See tinyurl.com/saturday-salsa for tickets.