Guadalupe, a Mexican mother, loses her daughter, Claudia. She stays in her son-in-law Steve’s guest room as she translates the children’s books her daughter wrote. The two, grieving under the same roof but separated by a language barrier, are ultimately brought together by a telenovela, El Amor Nunca Se Olvida (“Love Is Never Forgotten”).
This fall, four actors — Elise Santora, Colton Pratt, Miguel Nuñez and Lilli Hokama — bring Guadalupe’s story to the Fine Arts Center stage.
Director James Bruenger-Arreguin sees Guadalupe in the Guest Room, a play written by Tony Meneses, as a device for reflection. “This show is really a centerpiece for healing,” he says. “And we’re not asking you to change your perspective. We’re just asking you to be present with us.”
Bruenger-Arreguin lost his father when he was 16. The grief he’s endured personally, coupled with his experience as an immigrant (whose first language is Spanish), made Guadalupe in the Guest Room an intriguing story — and one easy to empathize with. It’s a show that’s close to his heart, he says.
The entire creative team behind Guadalupe in the Guest Room is Latinx. “Our conversations really were about how can we represent our culture in a way that is authentic, in a way that is inviting and warm, and all the things that make us happy and proud to be Latinos in this country,” says Bruenger-Arreguin. “That was really an amazing thing is [that] the conversations that we’re having in the room that are so real and curious and present, but it’s [also] just been a real celebration of love.”
According to Bruenger-Arreguin, we all know a Guadalupe: “She might work for you, she might be your neighbor, she might be someone you met at a potluck once. We’ve all met a strong, incredible Latina who wears her heart on her chest and holds space for people.” The play dismantles character tropes and stereotypes often perpetuated in the media.
“What I love about this play,” Bruenger-Arreguin says, “is that we are examining two people impacted by loss. Something that I think we can all really relate to in the last 19 months is the ability to understand that grief can be more than just a person. That grief can be a whole identity, a job, your friends, your life. I know we’ve all just gone through monumental change and what the show does is give us the ability to learn that we need to lean on one another, that we can connect with one another, and we can begin to love again.”
Born to Fly
Pack up your besties and a tailgate feast and head to the drive-in cinema Saturday night (Oct. 2). As part of Arts Month, Rocky Mountain Women’s Film will screen Born to Fly, Elizabeth Streb vs. Gravity, a documentary about “the groundbreaking choreographer sometimes called ‘the Evel Knievel of modern dance.’” Tailgating starts at 6 p.m., the film at 7, and tickets are just $5 per vehicle at tinyurl.com/Streb-RmWf. It’s in the parking lot at 704 E. Colorado Ave.; see rmwfilm.org/drive-in-cinema for more info.
It’s Time to Ally Up!
The annual Ally Up fundraiser (Oct. 6, 7-8 p.m.) is online again this year (thanks to the @$#%& virus), but it’s gonna be a stunning event anyway. “Ally Up: Access, Equity, Power” will celebrate the impact of Inside Out Youth Services — the Pikes Peak region’s only LGBTQ+ youth-serving nonprofit — with “testimonials from youth whose lives have been changed — and even saved — by Inside Out’s services; a special recognition of the Safe at Schools Coalition’s 10-year anniversary”; and a keynote address by 17-year-old Inside Out leader Marshall Seidel: “My power comes from being me, being confident, and embracing myself. Power comes from being a leader, and I lead everyone around me.” AND DO NOT MISS the in-person after party at Icons Piano Bar! Go to insideoutys.org/allyup for more info and to donate.