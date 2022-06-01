At The Black Sheep on East Platte Avenue last week, it took less than 20 minutes for GWAR’s lead singer, Blothar the Berserker, to "decapitate" their President Joe Biden onstage, and you’d be surprised how much blood spurted out (some of which narrowly missed our camera). But it’s a routine occurrence for GWAR, who’ve been disemboweling and decapitating presidents at their shows since the Reagan Administration.
For nearly four decades, the costumed metal band has entertained fans with their onstage antics and fantasy-monster get-ups as much as their music. If you’re close enough to the stage (or even if you’re not) it’s to be expected you’ll be covered in “blood” or, ah, other secretions at a GWAR show.
Manny Bee, a longtime GWAR fan was close to the stage awaiting the headliners. “I like GWAR because it’s not a gaping anus kind of band,” Bee says.
Outside of the venue, Jason Trunnell is getting some air in between sets. His first GWAR show was in 1995 in New Jersey, and he’s lost count of how many he’s attended since. “It’s the best stage show ever, better than KISS. And, they always cut off the president’s head — every show I’ve seen,” Trunnell says.
The band’s 15th album The New Dark Age is out June 3, and is launching with a companion graphic novel, “GWAR In the Duoverse of Absurdity,” which feels appropriate as GWAR has always drawn inspiration from fantasy and comic book art. Blothar, the band’s lead singer since the 2014 death of Oderus Urungus, was kind enough to speak with The Indy before the show.
What are you guys exploring on the new record, The New Dark Ages?
Well, it’s another GWAR album. It’s a fair question why GWAR is even making albums, 15 records down the line. Hopefully this record answers that question. We got some important shit to say and we’re still having fun doing it. GWAR’s not gonna be a legacy band.
In The New Dark Ages, we’re looking at humanity’s foibles. It really does look like that despite all the information, despite all the technology, what its brought us is a kind of new barbarism rather than any real sort of positive change. That’s the general thrust of the album.
This is the first time we’ve done a record that is very closely related to a graphic novel. We’ve always been influenced by comics a lot, especially underground comics that started in the '60s, punk rock really kept that going. The founders of this band were all comic artists, so it made a lot of sense for us to do a graphic novel. Z2 comics is putting that out with us. It’s written and partly drawn by members of the band. The album reflects the themes; it’s not completely narrative. Every GWAR record is a concept record in a sense, but this may be more conceptual than most.
I’m sure you get asked about musical influences a lot, but I know you’re a man of letters as well. There’s this narrative to GWAR, sort of a fantasy epic? Can you talk about some of your favorite writers, as far as influences?
This record has an awful lot of literature on it. The New Dark Ages is at least partly inspired by Lord Byron, believe it or not. The themes of this record are along the lines of — well I don’t want to seem like a high school girl, but T.S. Eliot’s The Wasteland. The themes of modernism seem to be making a return, as far as their appropriateness for this world. GWAR is as infused with literature as it is trash culture. We’ve always loved mythology, pro wrestling, comic books, horror movies — all those things have been important ingredients of GWAR, and at the same time, it’s always been a band full of people who read.
H.L. Mencken of all people, the cantankerous old Baltimore writer, inspired the song "Starving Gods," which is the story of a graveyard of the gods. It’s meant to point out how religion is absurd. All these gods have existed at some point, and people have done very serious things as part of their worship, and yet now they are completely forgotten or laughed at, dismissed.
You’ve said in the past that GWAR is "chaotic neutral." I’m a Dungeons & Dragons fan, but can you talk more about what that means?
GWAR is also very influenced by fantasy culture and gaming. The band members, a lot of the characters in GWAR, they originated as characters in fantasy gaming, of us just making up this crazy stuff.
People get confused sometimes. They say, "Wait a minute! GWAR hates humans, they want to destroy everything. But they’re also trying to help people along. … GWAR is on the side of nature; GWAR is elemental. In the struggle between magic and science, GWAR is far more rooted in magic, and in the realm where gods exist.
We position ourselves exactly like the deities have always positioned themselves. You can say the Christian god is a merciful god, but is he? Really? He didn’t show Lot and his wife much mercy. He was not very merciful to Job. That’s just one example that’s been watered down. The Greeks were less ambiguous about the ambivalence of their gods. But all gods have that characteristic, where they’re unpredictable and capricious, and it’s difficult to know what they’re thinking and if they are on the side of good or bad.
What did GWAR do during the pandemic? You guys were stuck in the ice for so long, so isolation and social distancing probably didn’t seem too bad?
What a lot of rock bands did, we focused on video, on this graphic novel. … Our bread and butter is live performance, but we tried to develop some other areas. It slowed things down as far as the album, that’s for sure.
We did an acoustic release. Right know what I’m working on, even today, is the alternate GWAR. In the comic there is an alternate universe, there is an anti-GWAR that exists there. They are a country band. So, I’ve been working on a country EP.
You’ve killed a lot of people onstage over the years. Do you have a favorite person to fight and/or kill onstage?
GWAR kills archetypes. Lately we’ve been killing politicians a lot, and celebrities. If there is one thing GWAR stands against, it’s probably sanctimoniousness. And there’s a lot of sanctimoniousness in heavy metal. People who take it way too seriously and are smug. GWAR has a lot of contempt for that.
We were killing Donald Trump for a while, and he just kept coming back. But it’s ironic. Killing Trump didn’t seem to bother people. But one day the guy who plays Trump, he got this idea onstage — and he is a lunatic, the person inside that Trump outfit. This one show, he just falls to his knees and starts blowing me — or rather, blowing Blothar. People lost their fucking minds. I don’t know why. You can kill him, you can rip his stomach out, but the minute he starts blowing you … that’s the line, apparently.