The cops showed up to one of Peaks and Pasties’ first burlesque shows in 2008.
“Our founder Lola Spitfire said, ‘Yeah, you can come in, but you have to buy a ticket.’ So they did,” says executive producer Foxie Dreame. “No arrests were made. There was nothing illegal or nefarious going on. But definitely an eye-opener for very conservative Colorado Springs.”
Today, the burlesque super-troupe is internationally recognized and a consistent Indy Best Of award-winner. Their upcoming show, Halloween Zombikaze, will be the first Peaks and Pasties production sponsored by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region. The Arts Month event features 16 different acts performed kamikaze burlesque-style. All acts are unchoreographed, and music will be chosen randomly.
According to Foxie — “[and] I’ve done both, so I can speak to this” — stripping and burlesque are two different worlds (though often conflated). While stripping focuses more on sexual fantasy, burlesque aims to tell stories.
“This is a necessary service we provide,” says Foxie. “People like nudity, but we’re so much more than that. We’re liberating people from old chains, whether it’s religion, or family or relationships of all kinds.” Burlesque encourages its participants to discard their metaphorical (and literal) layers to celebrate who they are at their core.
“I had been told previously in a relationship I wasn’t allowed to do burlesque,” says Plum Handful, a Peaks and Pasties performer and producer. When she left that relationship, she started taking classes — and found freedom, empowerment and a community of people who embraced her. Halloween Zombikaze is her first solo production.
Romeo Uncaged, a former member of the United States judo Olympic team and professional MMA fighter, has a similar origin story. “When I chose my name as ‘Uncaged,’ that was me uncaging myself from societal standards,” he says. The Peaks and Pasties assistant executive director is emceeing Halloween Komikaze alongside Foxie.
From body shapes to political orientation to sexual identity, representation and inclusion is something the super-troupe values. “Our audience loves what we do because they see themselves as sexy and valued when they see people like them getting applause onstage,” says Foxie.
Peaks and Pasties also fights the “-isms” that industries like theirs tend to harbor. “[One] -ism that we fight is ageism,” says Foxie. “[W]e are sexy and beautiful in every fucking stage of our lives. And ... we’re not to discount our more mature members of society simply because they’re older, and they have a different aesthetic.” (Individuals can start with Peaks and Pasties as young as 21 years old; the eldest member is in their 60s.)
Glitter, rhinestones and sequins aside, it’s community that’s at the heart of Peaks and Pasties. “It is really difficult to penetrate certain belief systems that have been cultivated since people were children,” says Foxie, “and to shine light into darkness is one of the things that we do — teaching people what real love and acceptance looks like one pastie pop at a time.”
Scarecrow Contest
Q: How did the scarecrow win first prize? A: He was outstanding in his field. Head down to Fountain Creek for this quintessential fall activity. Frame and hay are provided; bring your own clothes and props. Scarecrows will be displayed during the Jack-o-Lantern Trail event (additional cost); those who attend can vote on best scarecrows. Prizes awarded for the top three scarecrows. Must register to compete; $15 per scarecrow. Saturday, Oct. 30, 4 to 5 p.m. at Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain. See communityservices.elpasoco.com/scarecrow-contest for more info.
Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest
The cutest, most adorable costume contest in town. Owner of best-costumed dog will win a $100 Cerberus gift card. (Bonus points and “Awww”s if you coordinate with them!) After the contest, enjoy the beer garden, dog-friendly patio and meet & greet with All Points West German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue dogs looking to be adopted. Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 3 p.m. at Cerberus Brewing Company, 702 W. Colorado Ave. For more info, go to tinyurl.com/dog-costume-contest.
Halloween History Hunt
Bring your kids (ages 2-12) to a Halloween-themed history escapade at the museum. Story time and a craft are included, and costumes are encouraged! Saturday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to noon at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. For more info (and to RSVP), visit cspm.org/events.