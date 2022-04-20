Climbing’s popularity has been growing at an incredible rate. Need evidence? We present to you the 2021... er, 2020 Summer Olympics, which featured climbing events for the second Games in a row. (But don’t get us started on the Olympic format; we’ve got opinions!) That popularity is reflected locally as well, both in terms of the number of folks getting after it on the rocks, and the increasing number of climbing gyms along the Front Range (a Google search shows at least 10 in Denver alone).
If you’re looking to get into climbing, the gyms are a great place to start. Colorado Springs has four as of this writing, with rumors of at least another on the way up north.
In the meantime, check out these tried and true local spots.
Springs Climbing Center
Springs Climbing Center is the original gym in the Springs and wasn’t far behind some of the first centers in the country. North of Downtown, they opened as the Sports Climbing Center in 1992! They’ve since renovated and shifted to being a bouldering-focused gym.
Springs Climbing Center | springsclimbingcenter.com
CityROCK Climbing Center
CityROCK is in the middle of Downtown. Fun fact, their building was originally a theater. Conveniently, given their central location, there is a parking garage right across the street. They have both bouldering and roped climbing, and they have a bar!
CityROCK Climbing Center | climbcityrock.com
Pure Bouldering Gym
The name says it all, Pure Bouldering Gym is just that. Southwest of Downtown, the gym is handily co-located with a used outdoor gear shop, Gearonimo (cute, right?), next door.
Pure Bouldering Gym | pureboulderinggym.com
Gripstone
Gripstone is the new kid on the block here in the Springs but not new to the climbing gym biz, with operations in Florida and Arizona too. They are off Powers Boulevard in the northeast, and have both bouldering and roped climbing.
Gripstone Climbing & Fitness | gripstonecs.com
Gyms offer classes, and if you’re serious about developing into a strong climber, they’re highly recommended. Technique in climbing is very important and can take you a long way. But just going to the gym and getting your climb on is a great and fun workout, not to mention an introduction to an engaging community.
If your passion includes getting outside and climbing in some of the natural beauty Colorado offers, then we can’t overstate the importance of education. Gravity is a harsh mistress. There are local guide services, as well as the gyms, that offer classes to transition you from indoor to outdoor climbing. Indoor climbing does have its risks, but it’s a much more controlled environment than anything you will encounter outside. Proper training is absolutely crucial to get outside and climb safely and responsibly. That said, you don’t have to go far to get out and climb.
Garden of the Gods has been enticing climbers with its sandstone spires and fins for decades. You might even find metal hardware that was hammered into the rock well before you were born. Red Rock Canyon Open Space is a more recently developed area and also includes a lot of that iconic red sandstone. Crucially, sandstone gets soft and can be damaged if climbed when it’s wet. Make sure it’s had a chance to dry out before you go. Both locations require an online permit from the city prior to climbing.
To get on some of that Colorado granite, Cheyenne Canyon is a short drive away. Climber opinions on the granite in the canyon are mixed; some think it’s more like kitty litter and not worth the effort. Others appreciate a local crag you could bike to and a creek in which to soak your feet after a solid climbing session.
Short drives from the Springs open up a whole world of climbing opportunities in the South Platte and at a Colorado climbing mecca, Shelf Road. Mountain Project (mountainproject.com) is a fantastic resource for finding information on climbing areas. Our local outdoor shops, like Mountain Chalet (mtnchalet.com), also carry lots of guide books and gear and have people who are fonts of knowledge.
Climb on!