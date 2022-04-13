So, you want to be a hiker…

Hiking can be both easy and complicated. On the one hand, you’re just going for a walk in the woods, and heck, almost anyone can do that, right?

But, what separates hikers from the casual strollers is not only how far back into the forest you go, or how high up into the mountains you go, but how well prepared you are for the hike, and how well you understand your impact on the environment.

Let’s start with preparedness and the “10 Essentials,” a generally accepted list of the bare necessities for the backcountry.

1. Navigation

Maps, a compass, printed directions, GPS and more importantly, how to understand them, are vital. Do you know how to read a topographical map, how to read and use a compass, and how to use a GPS? If not, learn before you go. If you like mapping apps, the Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX, trails.colorado.gov) is hard to beat. Locally produced Pocket Pals Trail Maps (pptrailmaps.com) are some of the best paper maps for local trails and parks, and they also offer downloadable versions.

2. Lighting

Bring an LED flashlight — a headlamp will keep your hands free — along with spare batteries. Check your flashlight before you go. If it’s a rechargeable light, top it off before you leave for the trailhead. Never assume that you won’t need light because you are only planning on hiking during daylight hours. You are one wrong turn or one twisted ankle from your day hike turning into an overnighter.

3. Sun protection

At Colorado elevations, there’s not a lot of atmosphere between us and the sun. UV exposure can be more intense, and skin cancer rates here are higher than in the rest of the country. So, bring the sunscreen; wear a wide-brimmed hat, clothing that has UV protection built in and sunglasses that protect your eyes from UV-A and UV-B radiation; and get regular skin cancer screenings.

4. First aid kit

Cuts, scrapes, blisters, bee stings and insect bites, poison ivy, sprains, and even broken bones, can impact anyone. Buy a first aid kit, and then do one better and take a first aid class. Like using a map, compass or GPS, you’re better off when you know what to do. Don’t forget to also take a CPR class. Pro tip: If you take prescription medications, bring them with you, especially anything that needs to be taken at specific times or intervals.

5. Knife or multi-tool

You never know when you’ll need to make a splint, or pull a cactus needle or a thorn, or fix a broken piece of equipment... I carry both, and you should too.

6. Something to start a fire

Whether it’s to stay warm, cook food, or signal for help, you’ll want something with which to start a fire. My suggestion is to carry “strike anywhere” matches in a waterproof container. Always check on any fire restrictions that may be in effect. In Colorado, you can be held responsible for any unsanctioned fire, even accidental ones.

7. Shelter

In case you get lost or injured and your day hike turns into an overnighter, or you get caught in bad weather, you should have a way to shelter yourself. You may not want to carry a full-blown tent, even a small one, in your day pack, but something as simple as a large trash bag or packable poncho can provide shelter when needed.

8. Food

You expend energy when you’re hiking, and much like your car, you need to refuel. Bring food, preferably something that doesn’t need to be cooked. Try something packaged that has a long shelf life.

9. Water

This should be a no-brainer. You work. You sweat. You need water. Even in the winter and cooler weather. Bring water. And don’t risk drinking water from streams or rivers without first filtering or purifying it. You never know what microscopic swimmers are in there waiting to throw your digestive system into disarray.

10. Extra clothes

The key to keeping warm (it gets pretty chilly in the mountains, even in the summer) is to dress in layers. No matter the season, bring an extra layer or two, and always pack some kind of raingear. Remember that poncho or trash bag I suggested you carry as a shelter? It’s also suitable for raingear, and even as an extra layer in the warmer months.

Here are a few additional suggestions:

Extra shoelaces, or a long length of parachute cord. Boots with broken laces mean an exercise in misery, but the laces can also be used to tie together a backpack strap that might have a broken buckle, or to lash together a splint.

A personal locator beacon. When activated in an emergency, these small devices send a signal to search and rescue satellites with your GPS coordinates. Operators on the ground then notify local authorities, who come to the rescue.

But where do I go?

Now that we’ve got preparation and the rules out of the way, let’s talk about where to go. Here, in no particular order, are some of my favorite hikes in the Pikes Peak region. Some of these are easy, some are more difficult, some are pretty popular, and some, not so much. Do your homework and plan before you go.

Putney Gulch

I thought about including the insanely popular and frequently over-crowded Crags Trail in this list, but the nearby Putney Gulch Trail (Forest Service Trail #704) is much less crowded, more isolated and a lot of fun to hike. It’s also another (albeit longer) way to reach Horsethief Falls and Pancake Rocks.

Dixon Trail

One of the newest trails in the Pikes Peak region is Dixon Trail in Cheyenne Mountain State Park, which offers some of the best views from the top of Cheyenne Mountain. This all-day hike starts on Talon Trail at the park’s Limekiln Trailhead. At the end of the Talon Trail, turn right onto North Talon Trail until reaching the start of the Dixon Trail, 3.75 miles into the hike. The Dixon Trail starts off easy, and thanks to some really good trail construction, never gets too difficult as it steadily climbs Cheyenne Mountain. About 3.2 miles later (7 miles after starting), the trail crosses a beautiful meadow and meets the south end of the Dragon’s Backbone Trail, and a short distance later, it intersects with the south end of the Mountain Loop Trail. If you bear left and stay on the Dixon Trail, it ends about .75 miles later, where it becomes the Mountain Loop. If you have the time, do the Mountain Loop clockwise until it meets the Dragon’s Backbone Trail and then take it clockwise until it circles back to the Dixon Trail to start your return down the mountain. This is a 15.5-mile round trip hike, with almost 4,000 feet of elevation gain. Plan on spending all day. The Dragon’s Backbone Trail hugs the eastern edge of the top of Cheyenne Mountain, with steep, long drops just feet away. This part of the hike requires competent navigational skills and sure footing. If you have acrophobia or are not good on slippery surfaces, the Dragon’s Backbone is not for you. Instead, just close out your hike on the more sedate Mountain Loop and return down Dixon Trail. One more thing: There is no backcountry camping in Cheyenne Mountain State Park, so you’ll need to plan to do the entire hike in one shot. I created this route for you to view or download on the Colorado Trail Explorer (COTREX) website.

North Cheyenne Cañon Park

Colorado Springs’ North Cheyenne Cañon Park has just about everything a hiker could want. Easy trails. Moderate trails. Difficult Trails. Creeks, waterfalls, towering stone faces, and Mount Muscoco, the highest point in any Colorado Springs city park. The parks department recently finished construction of a network of trails in Sweetwater Canyon, on the southwest side of the park, an area roughly bounded by Mount Muscoco to the east and Gold Camp Road to the west. These new trails, which take a bit of effort to get to, are some of the finest trails in the Colorado Springs park system. None of them are hard, and they are all family-friendly.

Seven Bridges Trail

Seven Bridges Trail, #622 is one of the most popular trails in Pike National Forest, adjacent to Colorado Springs’ North Cheyenne Cañon Park. An easy hike, and only a bit more than 3 miles round-trip to the seventh bridge and back, it’s a nice hike on hot summer days, and in the winter, a great place for snowshoeing.

11 Mile State Park

One of Colorado’s most remote state parks, 11 Mile State Park is known mostly for boating and fishing on 11 Mile Reservoir that the park surrounds. However, it is also home to some nice hiking trails in the southeast corner of the north shore of the park. The easy trails have great views and they are never crowded. Bonus: Leashed dogs are allowed on the trails, fall colors there are great, and for photographers, getting photos of the Milky Way over the reservoir is pretty easy due to almost no light pollution. To get there, take US 24 west from Colorado Springs to the town of Lake George. Just past the town, turn left onto County Road 90 (look for the sign for 11 Mile State Park) and take it for 11 miles. Entry fees do apply.

Lizard Rock Trail

A trio of trails in the Tarryall Mountains make my list of favorites, and each one is much different than the others. First, Lizard Rock Trail #658 is a pleasant, mostly easy hike with little elevation gain for the first mile and a half of the 3-mile (one way) hike. As the trail crests a saddle about 2.3 miles from the start, look for the unmarked trail to the left. This short spur takes you to the north side of Lizard Rock, and if you feel daring enough, you can scramble onto the rock itself, for some great 360 degree views. To get there, take US 24 west from Colorado Springs to the town of Lake George. Just past the town, turn north onto County Road 77, and follow it for about 13.5 miles to Spruce Grove Campground. Park outside the campground gate, walk to the campground and look for the trailhead crossing a bridge near the pit toilets. The mileages I have listed here start at the campground gate.

Bison Mountain

Also, in the Tarryall Mountains, Bison Mountain is one of my favorites, if not only for being a bit of a challenge — more than 3,800 feet of elevation gain, but also for its very wide summit and views. The wide summit has many huge rock boulders, one of which, if you look at it from the right angle, looks like a high-masted sailing ship. This hike is about 12 or so miles round-trip, and is pretty rigorous, so while it’s not for everyone, those who go will find it rewarding. To get there, follow the directions for Lizard Rock, taking County Road 77 for a bit over 20 miles to the Ute Creek Trailhead. From there, take Ute Creek Trail #629 for about 4 miles to where it intersects with Brookside McCurdy Trail # 607. Turn right and follow it to the summit.

Lost Creek Wilderness

And finally, in the Tarryalls, and in Lost Creek Wilderness, the Hankins Pass Trail #630 is particularly nice in late summer when wildflowers are in abundance. This trail, which is also the southern leg of a 23-mile loop, has a bit of everything — creek crossings, open meadows, dense forest and nice views. Going from east to west, the trail starts at Goose Creek Trailhead and summits the pass about 4.3 miles later, where it intersects with the Lake Park Trail #639. Turn around here for an out-and-back hike of about 9 miles, with almost 1,900 feet of elevation gain. To get there, take County Road 77 north from Lake George for 7 miles and turn right onto Forest Service Road 211/Matukat Road. Follow it for about 11.5 miles to the turn-off at Forest Service Road 558 and take it for about another mile to the Goose Creek Trailhead parking lot. Roads 211 and 558 are dirt roads and are generally well maintained, and when dry are passable by almost any vehicle. This trail is entirely in the Lost Creek Wilderness, and as such, only foot and equestrian traffic are allowed.

Leave no trace

Any hikers worth their salt are also good stewards of our public lands, and they do it by following the seven “Leave No Trace” principles:

1. Plan and Prepare Ahead

Almost everything you read in this article is about being educated and prepared.

2. Travel and camp on durable surfaces

Stay on rock, sand and gravel as much as possible. Stay off sensitive vegetation, out of mud puddles, and if you’re in the desert, such as in Arches National Park, be aware of cryptobiotic soil, which is actually an extremely fragile living thing. If you’re rock hopping in the high elevations, avoid areas with lichen. Lichen is extremely fragile and is also food for mountain goats and other animals.

3. Dispose of waste properly

Don’t be a slob. You brought garbage with you, take your garbage back where you came from. Only the lowest-class hiker or camper leaves garbage behind.

4. Leave what you find

Those plants, rocks and flowers you want to take with you as a memento? Well, they’re not yours. They are food or shelter for other plants or animals. Leave them alone. Take only pictures, leave only footprints.

5. Minimize campfire impacts

Do you really need a roaring fire to enjoy the outdoors? Do you know how to make a safe campfire? Do you even know if there are any fire restrictions in place? If the answer to all these questions is “no,” then you shouldn’t have a campfire. If you do start a campfire, make sure it is completely out before you leave. If you can’t put your bare hand in the ashes without feeling any heat, then it’s not out. And don’t even think about leaving until it’s out. In Colorado, it’s a criminal offense to leave a campfire unattended.

6. Respect wildlife

This one is easy: Leave the animals alone. Don’t feed the raccoons, don’t “rescue” unattended animals and do not get too close to big wild things.

7. Be considerate of others

The biggest pet peeve people have about other campers and hikers? Noise. If you can’t enjoy the outdoors without making a scene reminiscent of the toga party in Animal House, maybe stay the hell home.