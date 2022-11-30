Playwright Kate Hertz describes Milo, the protagonist of her new holiday production Holly Jolly Holy Sh!t, as a lovable sleaze. “His superpower is bullshitting, smooth talking his way into things and out of things,” she says. “His whole life has been super easy. He gets literally whatever he wants all the time.” Milo has no job per se, but he works with Gunnison, a particularly unskilled cop who doesn’t know what he’s doing, to de-escalate criminal situations and free hostages.
This call from Gunnison is different: It’s Dec. 23 and Milo just wants to sit around and watch movies. But today, he’s being offered a huge wad of cash to take care of an activist who is protesting the demolition of a rec center, one that largely benefits underprivileged kids. “It’s high stakes and wacky and he has to stumble through this,” Hertz says. “He also has to come to terms with his moral gray-ness. It’s very funny and very farcical.”
Milo possesses the superhero persuasion that Hertz wishes she had. “I think it came from me having really bad social anxiety,” she says. “The thing that I fantasize about and that I write about is someone who can get through a conversation like that easily. That is my superhero.”
“I get to take that character and put him in an uncomfortable situation, which is a lot of fun.” Hertz hadn’t planned on setting it during Christmas, but when a friend made the suggestion, it fit well.
Hertz is relatively new to Springs Ensemble Theatre, lured to audition there by Sara Sheppard Shaver, her screenwriting professor at Pikes Peak State College, where she also serves as chair of the college’s Theatre Department. Hertz hasn’t acted in a SET production since last year, but she’s been busy behind the scenes marketing their productions while handling technical tasks at the theater itself.
Holly Jolly Holy Sh!t’s dark, absurdist humor is largely inspired by Hertz’s favorite TV shows with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, BoJack Horseman and Atlanta among them. “It’s very over, but in a way that most people probably haven’t already seen.”
Joining Milo on stage is the no-nonsense activist Ava. “She doesn’t have great people skills, but she’s very passionate and cares about children,” Hertz says. And then there’s Gunnison, played by Jeremiah Walter. “He is this bumbling cop who doesn’t really want to be a cop. He wants to be an artist,” she says. “He’s an artist inside and he’s just very buffoonish, but very lovable.” There’s also Jordan, Milo’s roommate, who’s working through a relationship crisis. “He has to help her while also putting out this fire. There are several fires he has to put out,” Hertz says. They must also contend with the evil Anderson trio from Anderson & Anderson & Anderson, the property management group intent on destroying the rec center.
As playwright and executive producer, Hertz has a lot of decisions to make while constantly analyzing the material she wrote. “I’m doing the thing that every writer does where it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not funny anymore. Yeah, it sucks.’ Actually, it doesn’t suck. I was just reading it over and over again for like four or five months. So it’s been nice to step away from it and it’s helped me appreciate it a little more.”
Hertz admits she’s not familiar with the Christmas classics, which put her in a unique position creatively to write a Christmas play. “I knew that if I was going to do a Christmas show, I wanted it to be nontraditional anyways, because I don’t have a ton of experience with the traditional stuff. But also, what can I say?” Holly Jolly Holy Sh!t is her answer.
Headwaters to Heartland
Drop into the UCCS Galleries of Contemporary Art (GOCA) Downtown this First Friday to experience the completed “Headwaters to Heartland” mural of the Fountain Creek watershed. Produced by New Jersey-based artist Lauren Rosenthal McManus, the wall-sized artwork is the latest in her series of ecologically-based topography and “draws upon map making, cartography, art history, and ecology to reveal, explore, and re-envision our culture’s complex relationship with fresh water.” GOCA Downtown, 121 S. Tejon St., First Friday event: Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m., through February, tinyurl.com/GOCAHeadwaters
Colorado College Arts & Crafts Fair
Featuring juried handmade creations from local artists, plenty of fun activities and music, the 2022 Colorado College Arts & Crafts fair stands to be a unique experience for makers and maker fans alike. “This Fair is unique in that it brings together artists at all different points of their practice and careers including Colorado College students as well as artists in the community,” say the organizers. Whether you’re shopping for a great new work, curious about how things get made or there to appreciate the creativity on display, the fair offers two days of exhibition to experience it all. Colorado College: Worner Student Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave., Dec. 2-3, visit tinyurl.com/CCArtsAndCrafts for details