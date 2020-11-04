For years, the Colorado Springs Business Journal, the Indy’s sister paper, has honored local women leaders through its Women of Influence event. This year, as we struggle to find inspiration in a world fraught with political tension and a continuing health crisis, this event may prove more poignant than ever.
“This year, the Colorado Springs Business Journal went virtual with its annual celebration of Women of Influence,” says Amy Gillentine, publisher of Colorado Publishing House, which runs the Business Journal and the Indy. “The award goes to women who work in their communities, homes, businesses and organizations in the Pikes Peak region. This year’s theme — leadership and resilience — highlights the important work that 15 women are doing to improve the city, community and the region.”
The 15 women honored this year include Inside Out Youth Services executive director Jessie Pocock, City Councilmember Yolanda Avila, tireless advocate Rev. Dr. Stephany Rose Spaulding and more who make waves in our community. The event also includes a legacy honoree: Laura Neumann, owner of LN Business Consulting.
“Every year, the paper honors a Legacy winner who has won the award before but continues to work and reach new levels of achievement,” Gillentine says. “From [her work during] earthquakes in California to the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, to the Waldo Canyon Fire, Laura Neumann exemplifies resilience and empathy, as do all of our winners.”
The virtual event will feature speeches from previous honorees like Downtown Partnership executive director Susan Edmondson, psychologist and scholar Rosenna Bakari and more.
Attendees will also hear from this year’s first-time honorees, a full list of whom can be found on the event website. And if that roster of incredible women isn’t exciting enough, everyone who attends gets a virtual swag bag full of incredible deals.
While the format may be altered, enthusiasm for the event hasn’t waned. In these troubled times, it is as important as ever to honor those doing the good work to make the world and the Pikes Peak region a better place.
Nov. 5, 5:30-7:30 p.m., $10, tickets at csbj.boldtypetickets.com