In November, community advocate Juelz Ramirez launched a documentary series called Daily Dose 719, focusing on Southeast Colorado Springs. Each episode tackles a unique aspect of life and health equity — which the World Health Organization defines as “the absence of unfair and avoidable or remediable differences in health among population groups defined socially, economically, demographically or geographically” — in Southeast Colorado Springs. Daily Dose 719 is available on Facebook and YouTube.
Ramirez says the series came about through a partnership with RISE Southeast and Solid Rock Community Development Corporation: The Equity Compass, which Ramirez describes as “an initiative that helps communities use data and storytelling to create equity within their communities.”
“We started working on this project over a year ago,” Ramirez says, “and we finally got some funds for it for things like social media, videos and all of that. I was like, ‘Why don’t we do a series, and we can highlight a different social determinant of health in each of the episodes?’ It turned into a video series.”
Trenton Cotten of Formative Productions, who grew up in the Southeast and Widefield, serves as videographer and editor.
A new episode of Daily Dose 719 comes out each month, and currently Ramirez says they have funding for 12 episodes, though “The goal is for it to be an ongoing thing,” Ramirez says. “I’m realizing there is just so much and each episode, it’s just like I’m barely skimming the surface. The goal is to be long-term.”
So far, Daily Dose has released three episodes on health equity and the history of the Southeast, the practice of redlining and, the most recent, on social connection. Future episodes will cover everything from criminal justice to civic engagement, food access to health care.
“I definitely think a lot of people are learning things about our city they didn’t know before,” Ramirez says, “and that’s been a lot of the feedback I’ve heard so far. ‘Wow, I never knew that about Colorado Springs,’ or, ‘Wow, it’s cool to see our community being highlighted in this way.’ From the other perspective, it’s been getting a lot of attention from foundations that are reaching out and different organizations are reaching out, trying to support this effort just because they recognize the need. Just being able to teach people what equity is is a huge need right now.”
New episodes monthly, available on YouTube: tinyurl.com/DailyDose719 and Facebook: facebook.com/dailydose719