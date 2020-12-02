I’ve never seen a show like Zoo Motel. Not sure anyone has except those who have already tuned in for this brand new, interactive online performance. Hosted and promoted by the Millibo Art Theatre, but performed entirely in a single room in Colombia where actor/playwright Thaddeus Phillips is currently in quarantine, Zoo Motel is a surprising blend of magic, illusion, mystery, philosophy and audience participation — all done over Zoom.
The immersive show starts from the moment you sign up, when you’re sent a cutout drive-in car window, a room key, brochure and an evacuation map for the Zoo Motel. The night of the show, The Night Clerk checks you in, and you join a Zoom meeting with a group of other audience members, just as curious as you about what will happen next. When you turn your cameras on, the show becomes just as much about the people watching as it does about its central character, played by Phillips.
The show starts with Phillips exploring his room at the Zoo Motel, where he has just checked in like the rest of us, only to find his room door has disappeared. The rest? Well, I couldn’t begin to explain or spoil what happens next. It’s hopeful, but at times dark. Cryptic and strange, but at times sentimental, and even childlike. It’s a mystery, but it’s also not. The vibe is somewhere between the song “Hotel California” and the film The Wizard of Oz, but it’s also nothing like either of those.
Trust me, it’ll make sense once you get there.
This play was crafted specifically for Zoom, which makes it unique among other virtual shows. Moreover, it was written to respond to the times we find ourselves in now — farther apart than ever, yet one click away from connecting with people we’ve never met. While translating the stage to a virtual format is never easy, one audience member said something to the effect that this was the first time they felt the interactive and symbiotic energy of live theater since quarantine started.
At its core, Zoo Motel is about Earth, and our place on it, and our place in the universe, and how we’re all part of the same puzzle even if we’re far apart or even if we’ve never met. Even if we’re separated by time or death. And in 2020, that is a hell of a message.
Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., through Dec. 19, $24.97 per household, zoomotel.org