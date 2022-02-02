A home studio has been a blessing, says Chelsea Boucher, who seems to have mastered the parenthood-artistic career balancing act.
When she isn’t tending to her 3-year-old, she is either making art — “I have to be like, ‘She’s asleep! Go, go, go!’” — or curating art at The Space, a Downtown gallery that also functions as a State Farm Insurance agency.
When the pandemic disrupted our lives, working from home was something Boucher had already adjusted to after the birth of her daughter. “She’s my own personal pandemic,” she jokes. “I love her so much.”
Not having a go-to community, however, is what Boucher’s found particularly difficult during these times. “And on the gallery side,” she says, “it’s really hard because I want to promote it. I want to say, ‘Hey, everybody, come see our amazing show that we have!’ But I also want to say, like, ‘Don’t bring any of your friends.’ You know?”
Back in November, when in studio: love letters to the muse was in its pilot stages, Boucher was in a much different place. And so was her art: emotionally charged, dark, moody.
“Then the year turned,” says Boucher, “and I was just like, ‘I’m not really in that place anymore.’” She pivoted, heeding a new muse — and her artwork followed suit.
The exhibit she proposed last year is not quite the same exhibit that is showing this month. But the foundational concept, what the exhibit was always meant to celebrate, remains. in studio: love letters to the muse is an idea that outlived its initial body of work, a testament to the idea that our sources of inspiration change as we do.
Muses change, explains Boucher. “All of a sudden, unexpectedly, you see an oil pastel that you bought a whole gaggle of (never having used them before) just because they were pretty and you were drawn to them. … I’ve never [really] used it before, but I started, and it just felt right.” The abstract series, comprising 12 individual works, was created in the last month.
Boucher hopes gallery-goers realize their role as an audience is equally as important as the artist’s role producing. “I just want people to go and stand there and look,” she says. “And I want them to maybe see something of themselves in the pieces. I think that’s always my goal, is for viewers to feel like they are just as important in this piece of work (seeing it) as I am creating it.”
“I can make something,” says Boucher. “But once I put it out into the world, it’s for you.”
The Living West
A show featuring 17-year-old Cody Oldham’s new oil paintings. “The Living West explores the elusiveness of nature, the fleeting scenes of wildlife and the world that exists independent of human perception.” The opening reception (where Cody will be in attendance ... and live painting!) is Thursday, Feb. 3, 4-8 p.m. at Broadmoor Galleries, 1 Lake Circle. More info at broadmoorgalleries.com.
Guided Black history tour
Join the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum for a guided tour and “[e]xplore how since the founding of Colorado Springs in 1871 African Americans have continued to socially, politically, intellectually, culturally, and economically shape the Pikes Peak region.” Saturday, Feb. 5, 11-11:45 a.m. (Can’t make it? This is a recurring weekend event through February.) RSVP at cspm.org/events.
Art Dinner at The Studio
A collaboration between Chef Brother Luck, Josh the Curator and local illustrator Isaiah Reed. Celebrate Black History Month with a seven-course meal inspired by seven new works of art. On Friday, Feb. 4, 6-9 p.m. The Studio, 332 E. Colorado Ave. For tickets (TBA) and more info, see tinyurl.com/ArtDinner-FEB.
