Rosario Weston’s father had a career in the mining industry that took him and his family around the world. Weston was born in Chile, but has lived in many countries — and experienced firsthand their languages, landscapes, cultures and art. (“I saw probably every opera, every ballet, every museum in Europe,” she says.) According to Weston, this is what shaped her worldview.
While she has always harbored a deep appreciation for the arts, up until a couple years ago, she was working primarily in human relations for multinational companies. “But then 2020 came about, and my father died in January,” she says. “And my whole perspective, my priorities, changed.”
Shortly after, lockdown hit. “And that’s when [my father’s] words in all those museums and all those operas and all those ballets were floating all over the studio, and they’re like: You should be an artist.” That year, she decided to stay home to focus on her art and her family. She often visited her mother, who was coping with her husband’s death (and an abrupt end to 60 years of marriage). “She was just lost,” says Weston. “So the right thing was to just paint and devote myself to things of life; being a good daughter; painting; being a good mom; being there, but also being there for me.”
Rosario Weston’s exhibit at Kreuser Gallery, In the Intimacy of Magnitud, consists of acrylic works on wood, panel and paper. The collection is a reflection on the years spanning the pandemic, the death of her father and her recommitment to art.
One painting, “Cardboard Love,” was inspired by a group of homeless people she saw in Denver, a city that was otherwise empty amid the pandemic. “It seemed like, even if they had been bleeding, nobody would have come out of the buildings to help,” she says. “They were going to help themselves. And I thought that was a brilliant example of humanity in its greatest splendor, where people who have very little were the most wealthy in terms of love and care for one another.”
In “Cardboard Love,” the streets the homeless people stand on are paved with flowers and luxurious carpeting, highlighting a discrepancy: what America is meant to offer, and the reality of the country’s hospitability. Signs like “What?” and “Go that way” have replaced typical traffic signs. “Those are the signs of society that we obey — because we’re trained that way,” says Weston.
Weston saw 2021 as the year for hope, healing and moving forward, and this comes across in some of her works (like “Unprotected Healing”). How do we go about dealing with unprecedented loss and grief while also trying to return to some semblance of normalcy?
Weston is grateful for Colorado Springs, which she says has become a very welcoming place for creatives. “Fifteen years ago, the mindset here was very, very conservative. And I would like to think that [this collection] is a reflection of how much Colorado Springs has grown as well,” she says. “I know I’ve grown as a human being, but my city has also.”
Art on the Mesa 2022, Grand Opening
This year’s Art on the Mesa kickoff is Thursday, Jan. 20, 5-7 p.m. at Gold Hill Mesa Community Center, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive. Celebrate artists Tish Lacy Reed and Tracy Kuonen with Gold Hill Mesa and Cottonwood Center for the Arts. With live music, nibbles and more; free; register at tinyurl.com/aotm2022.
A Celebration of Beethoven
Classical music lovers unite! Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, the Colorado Springs Chorale and guest soloists are coming together to perform Beethoven’s Missa solemnis, Op. 123. General admission is $25. Sunday, Jan. 23, 2:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave. See chamberorchestraofthesprings.org/a-celebration-of-beethoven for tickets and more info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.