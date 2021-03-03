‘International Women’s Day marks a time to celebrate all of the things that women have accomplished,” says Cindi Zenkert-Strange. “It’s a time for women to be inspired. And it’s also a time to look at remaining challenges, because we’re not done.”
Zenkert-Strange is chair of the 2021 International Women’s Day Celebration, an event in its 11th year. (The event is on March 6, but IWD officially lands on March 8.) Originally founded by the Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area, the celebration is now hosted by eight local women’s organizations, from the League of Women Voters to the Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Institute and more.
Organizers decided to shift to a virtual format this year, which brings benefits and challenges. Among its benefits, Zenkert-Strange says, is the ability to charge less. The event this year costs only $15, though it doesn’t include the fabulous breakfast usually served at The Pinery. Plus, says Zenkert-Strange, hosting the event via Zoom means people who aren’t local have the opportunity to tune in. This should open the door for a variety of attendees who may never have participated in the celebration before.
Organizers hope the audience will include younger women, as well. This year’s theme is “Generation Equality – Realizing women’s rights for an equal future,” and the team has made an effort to include women from multiple generations to speak to unique challenges and perspectives. The event’s keynote speaker, Michelle Duster, is the great-granddaughter of famed women’s right advocate Ida B. Wells, as well as an author, historian and scholar. “Michelle Duster can, of course, speak to both the pioneering work of her great-grandmother, as well as her own work,” Zenkert-Strange says.
She adds that the committee has also enlisted Danielle Shoots, vice president of the Colorado Trust, and Isabel Harris, a college senior studying politics and culture, to represent the Millennial and Gen-Z generations.
“We hope our multigenerational speakers are talking to a multigenerational audience,” Zenkert-Strange says.
The program will begin with a half-hour of virtual networking. Dr. Rosenna Bakari, back by popular demand, will perform a new poem, and Annie Snead will serve as emcee.
“You always see people that you don’t see regularly [at this event] but really enjoy seeing them from afar,” Zenkert-Strange says, “and there is a lot of celebration, and there’s usually a fair amount of challenge, too. I think that’s a good thing. We hope some of our speakers will bring up some concrete steps that we can take on some of those issues we still need to be working on.”