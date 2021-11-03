Isaiah Reed is giving new meaning to the phrase “working full time.”
After a graveyard shift at Lowe’s (8 p.m.-6 a.m.), the 21-year-old works on his art until mid-afternoon, before finally heading to bed. The discipline a schedule like this requires can only be propelled by a genuine passion for his craft.
And it’s paid off. Reed’s first solo show, at Bar-K, will be on display through November.
The majority of Reed’s work consists of dry media: charcoal illustrations on light or heavyweight white paper. On occasion, he’ll use colored pencils or oil pastels. “I never come to anything with a plan,” he says. “I would say most of my inspiration actually comes from music.” For Reed, music’s not just ambient noise; it’s a purposive artistic tool. He uses specific songs to evoke certain emotions, which he then puts to paper.
“I’m truly fascinated with the idea of true peace; everybody being able to understand one another,” says Reed. “But we all live in our own little world and reality. We’re not exactly opened up to everything, so that’s why I kind of use my art [to] spark conversations. And the more you talk to people, the more that you actually learn and open your eyes to what’s really going on in the world. I feel like those conversations are absolutely important.”
When lockdown hit, Reed found himself even more focused on his art. During this time, he also began using social media more deliberately as a tool for audience engagement. Platforms like Instagram are not traditional brick-and-mortar galleries, says Reed, but they are virtual showrooms of sorts — and ones that are more accessible. Most of Reed’s art sales came from the video-sharing app TikTok.
“People really just be pouring their hearts out into my comments,” he says. “And they’ll even go as far as to message me about what they love about my artwork. Those are just little things that always keep me going.”
Making art is only one aspect of being an artist, he notes. Managing inventory and navigating shows and commissions has been a learning curve. “People don’t generally understand how long an art piece may take, and they don’t understand why things cost so much,” says Reed. “So that’s one thing I had to deal with in my own way. ... But I really had to respect myself and realize the value [of] my work.”
Reed hopes people walk away from his show having gained something: “Hopefully, they see something in themselves whenever they look at my art — and are able to leave as a different person, or [with] a new type of wisdom.”
First Friday at Kreuser Gallery
Check out three brand new exhibits at Kreuser this month: Essence, a collaborative exhibition by Lelia Davis and Shannon Dunn; Realms of Being, paper collage, painting and sculpture work by Robyn Peterson and Steffany Butts-Boucher; and Life In A Garden With Gods, new works by Joseph Liberti. Opening is Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 9 p.m. with music by Curtis Boucher. Exhibits on display through Nov. 26. More info at kreusergallery.com.
Heller Salon Series with Dr. ‘Ilaheva Tua’one
Led by Dr. N.S. ‘Ilaheva Tua’one, assistant professor in the UCCS Department of Women’s & Ethnic Studies (and Inaugural Predoctoral Mellon Pacifika Fellow), the lecture covers “the trajectory of one story, ‘The Myth of the Nail,’ and its repetition from sailor to Captain, and Captain to Captain, until its appearance in the popular erotica of the 1770s, and eventually into nautical history books of the 21st century: a story of sailors trading nails for sex with Tahitians.” Wine, cheese and discussion to follow. Thursday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Heller Center for Arts and Humanities, 1250 N. Campus Heights Drive. See heller.uccs.edu/events for more info.
REDHEAD LOVE DAY
It’s a festival for redheads (“and all who love them”). Celebrate with redheaded entertainment, redheaded food truck owners, red-named vendors — and red desserts too. Just imagine how iconic this group photo’s going to be. Free admission, or $10 for a VIP ticket. Saturday, Nov. 6, from noon to 6 p.m. at Red Leg Brewing, 2323 Garden of the Gods Road. See redheadloveday.com for more info.