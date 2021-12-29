So it’s winter, after all, and you wake up to 6 inches of snow covering your driveway and sidewalk. But if you hope to make it to work on time, you don’t have time to shovel.

Yes, it’s easier to shovel this stuff when it’s fresh, before lots of school kids and dog walkers have tamped the snow onto the sidewalk, creating little ice floes that are hard to bust loose. But you can get away with waiting for awhile, according to the city of Colorado Springs’ snow shoveling ordinance: Residents must clear the public sidewalks alongside their home within 24 hours after the snow stops falling. Businesses have until 5 p.m. the day after the storm passes.

But clearing the public pathways is more than just the kind and neighborly thing to do. The city reports on its website that “should someone slip, fall, or otherwise injure themselves due to snow or ice accumulation, the property owner and occupant can be liable for damages.”

As the city says, the best strategy for complying with the city ordinance is to plan ahead by giving yourself extra time to shovel the walk for the good of the neighborhood. Besides, it’s great exercise, and you can pay it forward by handling your neighbor’s sidewalk and driveway while you’re at it.

“Shoveling sidewalks is an important part of providing safe access for pedestrians, especially senior citizens, school children, people with disabilities, parents with strollers, and mail carriers,” the city website says.

And it’s just part of being a responsible urban/suburban dweller.

If a neighbor is a chronic violator, you can report them to the city’s code enforcement office by calling 719-444-7891. The city generally issues a warning first, enabling a resident to achieve compliance without paying a fine.

One more thing, while you’re at the shoveling chore, the city suggests knocking snow and ice off fire hydrants to allow the Fire Department quick access in case of an emergency.