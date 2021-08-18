Kristy Kensinger quit her freelance graphic design job in January 2020, months before the pandemic turned the world upside down.
She needed a change; she missed working with her hands; and ultimately, she wanted to make space in her life for her art. “It was a huge relief to me,” says Kensinger. “I felt like I was finally doing what I wanted to do.” And just like that, Adobe InDesign and Illustrator were out, and canvas and paint were in.
At university, Kensinger studied fine arts and art history. For a while, she even worked part-time at Broadmoor Galleries. But when she entered the corporate world, art took a backseat. Now, Kensinger is back to creating (and teaching online art classes). Shivelight, currently showing at G44 Gallery, is her first solo exhibit.
Last year was marked by chaos, says Kensinger. She found herself seeking moments of stillness. “And one of those moments for me — one of the largest ones — [was] just kind of looking up in the sky,” she says. “And I just looked at the trees, and I kind of watched the way the light moves through the canopy of the trees. … So for me, it’s just a good reminder that the world’s constantly moving, and we have to slow ourselves down to get that stillness.” Through this collection, Kensinger seeks to share these moments with her audience.
“When I actually take the time to just slow down a little bit, that allows me to be creative,” she says. “It allows me to gather inspiration.”
In Shivelight, Kensinger opted for bold, bright colors, instead of the neutral tones typically associated with nature. Three of her 22 paintings are portraits, adding a tangible, human element to a more abstract concept.
Though she “formally” re-entered the art world only somewhat recently, Kensinger knows she never stopped being an artist: “I’m just trying to create a new perspective that is … even if you’re not making a living off of it, you can still be [an artist].”
Many people fall prey to the idea that if they aren’t selling their work or showing in a gallery, they don’t qualify as “real” artists. This isn’t the case, says Kensinger.
“It was hard to claim that I was an artist for so long. It was always: ‘I’m an artist and a graphic designer.’ ‘I’m an artist and I work at this other company.’ To finally say, ‘I’m an artist,’ and be proud of it was a really big thing for [me] to overcome.”
Drive-in Cinema: LFG
This month, Rocky Mountain Women’s Film is screening LFG (Let’s F*cking Go), “a no-holds-barred, inside account of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s ongoing fight for equal pay.” The drive-in movie will play at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 and Saturday, Aug. 21 at the former Gazette campus. The parking lot opens an hour earlier, which means ... plenty of time for tailgating! Tickets ($30 per vehicle; complimentary popcorn) and more info at rmwfilm.org/drive-in-cinema.
QTPOC Community Meet & Greet
All queer and trans people of color are invited to a (free!) QTPOC community meet and greet. The event, hosted by Inside Out Youth Services and Pikes Peak Safe at Schools Coalition, will include food and live entertainment. IOYS’ QTPOC youth group (ages 13-24) is launching next month. Saturday, Aug. 21 from 2-4 p.m. at the Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St.
Chaos Within at the Kreuser Gallery
There are three exhibits at the Kreuser Gallery this month: UFO by the Tudors, Closing Time by Jon Francis and Chaos Within by Tara Kelley Cruz. Cruz’s work is inspired by Nietzsche’s quote, “You must have chaos within you to give birth to a dancing star”: “The paintings in this series have sought to resolve themselves not by covering up or hiding their history, past ‘mistakes,’ or the evidence of where they have been. They each found some sort of structure that would make sense within their compositions and would provide a beautiful juxtaposition between order and the chaos within.” Artist talk with Cruz (and the Tudors), Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. Go to kreusergallery.com for more info.