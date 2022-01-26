When the Manitou Art Center (MAC) found themselves with a last-minute artist cancellation and an empty gallery, they reached out to Su Kaiden Cho.
It should have been a month-long install, but instead, Cho had just four days to put the exhibit together. “It’s a great space for a big, site-specific installation,” he says. “So I decided to go with that.” Using metal rods to build a framework, and fishing rod to create a grid, Cho spent hours spraying latex. The melted latex, which clung to the organza fabric, created a cloud of sinewy strands. The web structure is suspended from the ceiling of the Hagnauer Gallery.
Almost six years ago, during his residency at The Machine Shop, he created a smaller installation series with a similar concept. This year, he decided to revisit it, focusing on how he could make the installation “more alive.” “Reverse” at the MAC is around 24 feet by 10 feet, a large-scale take on his 2016 work.
Cho, who has roots in Seoul, South Korea, has struggled with his “immigrant alien” and “Korean American” labels over the years. Once he secured his U.S. citizenship, he assumed he’d have more clarity in his identity; this wasn’t the case. It did, however, help him recognize that his voice matters — and it should be heard. “There’s the saying, ‘Do not rock the boat,’ and [friends and family] would always tell me, ‘You’re lucky to be here,’” says Cho. “And so, I’ve always had my head down.”
But whether he’s in Seoul or Colorado Springs, Cho says there’s a mask he must wear to assimilate in a way that’s socially acceptable. And this is the feeling “Reverse” captures. “You may see the beauty of the outer shell, but it’s more a representation of what’s happening behind the scenes,” says Cho. “You may see this perfect identity from the front … but it’s the chaotic-ness that’s happening behind. It’s the inner self that I’m continuing to explore.”
In addition to the site-specific installation, the exhibit features a couple pieces previously shown at The Modbo. “It’s definitely a different scene from The Modbo,” says Cho. “It was interesting to see how the same pieces have a different response [in different areas of the city].”
The name of the show, Limitless, refers to Cho’s ongoing study of identity — but “I don’t need to find the answer,” notes Cho. “I don’t have to belong to either or. I don’t have to be Korean or American. I can just be me.”
Exploration and reflection are fundamental components of his work: “I’m trying to blur the lines of materials and forms, seeking to bridge traditional Eastern Asian art methods and materials while utilizing Western art — and how that transforms the understanding of cultural differences.”
Closing Reception at The Bridge Gallery
Make a trip to The Bridge Gallery for the last day of Chris Alvarez’s show, Night Scenes, a series of paintings capturing local imagery. You’ll certainly recognize some of them: traffic by the General Palmer statue, a glimpse of Poor Richard’s on North Tejon Street. Chris will be present at the closing reception to discuss his work. Saturday, Jan. 29, from noon to 3 p.m. at The Bridge Gallery, 218 W. Colorado Ave., #104.
Chinese New Year Film Festival
‘Rocky Mountain Women’s Film is partnering with the Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute to celebrate the 2022 Chinese New Year with a film festival highlighting Chinese and Chinese American history and culture.” The festival features five films available for online viewing from Jan. 28 to 30. The festival will end with an in-person viewing of Beethoven in Beijing, a 2020 documentary, at Kimball’s Peak Three Theater on Jan. 31. Tickets are $8-$10 each (or you can buy a festival pass for $35). For tickets and more info, visit cnyff2022.eventive.org/welcome.
