As we approach what is arguably one of the most contentious presidential elections in modern history, marked by a period of civil unrest and a global health crisis, one local artist has created a multimedia installation and performance piece in response.
Spica Stolfus, known locally for vibrant, eclectic and interactive works in all styles, will combine visual and performance art in 4 Horsemen, a scathing rebuke of the Trump presidency. The piece will be based on the concept of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.
“There will be three artworks on display outside the Leechpit the day before the election,” Stolfus says via email. “ They include [a] portrait of our Commander in Cheeto (Famine), a diptych of Trump wrapped in an American flag with a pacifier and a mask over his mouth (Petulance/Pestilence), and an installation of Transformer toys battling each other with American flags, Demobots vs. Republicons, presided over by a very orange Devastator with a comb-over (War). These are very lighthearted pieces to frame the much more solemn [fourth] part which will be a performance piece I will do starting Thursday morning and hopefully ending Saturday morning (Oct. 29-31).”
This performance piece will be a condemnation of the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus, and Stolfus says it will represent the last of the Four Horsemen: Death. Taking inspiration from the kaihōgyō, a practice performed by Tendai Buddhist monks, who step heel-to-heel and ring a bell for each stride, Stolfus says, “I want to appropriate this by doing a walk dressed in a large black robe and every footfall and bell toll will signify a life lost [to coronavirus in America]. I've calculated 220,000 steps to be about 42 miles. A route this length through public land with minimal contact with traffic incorporates the trail system in Colorado Springs.”
Viewers will be able to track Stolfus’ trek thanks to a GPS app on his phone (follow him here). The route will start at the Devil’s Playground on Pikes Peak and end in Fountain. “I'm estimating it to take 48 hours with a break in the middle where the route passes my home and I can recharge,” Stolfus says.
He says some inspiration for this piece came from another local artist, Don Goede, who participated in a memorial performance piece on the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “Volunteers took turns reading the list of the deceased out loud,” Stolfus says, explaining the piece. “[Goede] said it took over five hours and even though he read for an hour he said he just went numb and it felt like he just was reading names from a list. I became interested in this phenomenon of fatigue when presenting enormous loss. … I myself feel disconnected when I see the daily tally [of coronavirus deaths] and how this is overshadowed by political tomfoolery and infighting. My hope is to take that unreal sum and translate it into something relatable, like walking, and how brief our lives can be. The ring of a bell.”
Those interested can track Stolfus’ journey. The artwork will be viewable at the Leechpit, 3020 W. Colorado Ave., Nov. 2 — the day before the election that will decide the course of America’s future.