This time last year was supposed to represent the return to normal for a live-concert scene decimated by the lockdowns of 2020. For a short time in 2021, the bookings and audiences looked like a mirror of the 2010s. Then along came Delta and Omicron, and venues had to hit the reset button, sometimes partially and sometimes at full reboot.
The Black Sheep (blacksheeprocks.com) returned to a near-full schedule last year that included big gigs like The Mountain Goats, though many bands requested vaccination cards. Spread-out areas near the long south-side bar were augmented by better ventilation, with a resulting enviable record of no outbreaks. By the waning weeks of Omicron, The Black Sheep was up to full billing of national acts, and patrons were easing up on mask use. The spring features everyone from Sleep to GWAR to Circle Jerks, along with oft-rescheduled national shows like the return of Airborne Toxic Event.
Vultures, located close to The Black Sheep (vulturesrocks.com), is in full swing, featuring national acts like Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, as well as local favorites Joe Johnson and Grant Sabin.
Lulu’s Downstairs (lulusdownstairs.com) finally returned to a full schedule in early 2022 for its spacious red-themed plush show bar, hosting local acts like Jeremy Facknitz and Xanthe Alexis. The postponement of a national show by Son Volt from February to August proves that venues are not out of pandemic surprises yet, but a successful show by Cactus Blossoms, and upcoming dates for Sarah Shook and Southern Culture on the Skids indicate Lulu’s is firing on all cylinders.
Smaller shows are featured at Manitou Springs’ Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort (bicycleresort.com), which treats its small music area as an adjunct to its adventure lodging. Fireside concerts feature local acoustic performers like Dylan Teifer and Jarod Facknitz, though the lodge anticipates broadening its repertoire with the return of good weather.
The smaller bar venues face the most challenges with crowded spaces, though Triple Nickel Tavern (triplenickeltavern.com), a bar with a long history of reconfigured floor space and financial relaunches, appears ready for 2022 with a busy schedule ranging from metal and screamcore to folk punk. Bar-K Lounge (bar-kco.com) is back to open mics of music and poetry, though it has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels of hosting local music.
The Gold Room (goldroomlive.com) relied on local Colorado showcase events and weekly Rude Blues Jams through late 2021 and early 2022, but will have its first national act April 23 with the Don and Eye from Musalini and 9th Wonder. The space is small, but its configuration on two floors with an open balcony allows more social spacing than many of Downtown’s recorded-music clubs.
For big gigs, Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts (pikespeakcenter.com) has relied more on theater performance than music, due to the large number of postponed tours in 2021, but this year will see such highlights as Boz Scaggs, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Alan Parsons Project, Keb’ Mo’ and Gary Allan. The venue is back to full seating. The Broadmoor World Arena (broadmoorworldarena.com), managed jointly with Pikes Peak Center, has no music planned for the spring, but this is due to the lack of larger touring gigs, rather than any COVID hangover.
Similarly, Ent Center for the Arts (entcenterforthearts.org) has hosted unique pop music artists like Kaki King in past years, but its schedule for 2022 is centered on UCCS’ Theatreworks and the CS Philharmonic — more due to the lack of national touring acts of an appropriate size.
The Eastside of the city has lost a venue with the closure of The Social, which had significant plans for show upgrades from its previous incarnation as Rawkus, but could not make it through the leaner pandemic months. Posts and outside signs claim a temporary closure, but phones have been disconnected and plans for summer 2022 appear nonexistent.
By contrast, Stargazers Theatre (stargazerstheatre.com) has maintained a busy schedule through well-spaced tables, three tiers of seats, and bar service at the front entrance, eschewing table-based wait staff. A March 5 local show headlining Edith Makes a Paper Chain was the kickoff for a full spring and summer heavy on tribute bands, but also featuring everything from a rare appearance by Canadian folkie Bruce Cockburn in May to an Edie Carey album release concert in June.
On the Northside, Boot Barn Hall in the Bourbon Brothers/Bass Pro shopping complex (bootbarnhall.com) bravely kept concerts going throughout 2021, taking advantage of a large indoor space and good ventilation. Like Stargazers, Boot Barn features tribute bands, as well as country acts like Easton Corbin, Casey Donahew and Kentucky Headhunters.
Farther afield, watch for Black Rose Acoustic Society (blackroseacoustic.org) to expand from multiple monthly jam sessions for the vaccinated, to a return to live shows by national acts, which began with Chris Pierce on March 11. The wide-open log cabin with linoleum floors remains a good place for social distancing, and the Black Rose staff plans for a broad mix of acoustic acts. Palmer Lake’s Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts (trilakesarts.org) has a similar large indoor space with gallery nooks for visual art. It has hosted musicians from Judy Collins to Rhys Fulber (Front Line Assembly) to The Accidentals. The 2022 schedule already includes Claude Bourbon, Paul Overstreet and Janie Fricke.
MeadowGrass Music Festival
The sometimes muddy, always awesome Memorial Day weekend extravaganza is back this year with a lineup that includes headliners Ranky Tanky, bringing the sounds of South Carolina’s West African-rooted Gullah community; award-winning indie folk quartet Darlingside; and Marc Broussard’s Louisiana-influenced blues and rock. (May 27-29, rockymountainhighway.org)