Lorelei Beckstrom has always been fiercely independent. She feels most lonely in groups of people and loves to travel alone, preferring a life where she isn’t tethered to the concept of home and a new beginning is just a flight away. All she needs is wanderlust to inspire her work and all of her physical needs can fit in two suitcases while her paintings roll into a giant tube.
Beckstrom spent half her life in Colorado before leaving in 2016 to tour the world, so Full Circle represents a return to the very gallery in the Alley Arts District, where she found one of her many beginnings in as a co-owner of Rubbish Gallery and gallery assistant at S.P.Q.R. and Modbo galleries. S.P.Q.R., now Bosky Studio, is owned by Riley Bratzler and Brett Andrus, who were excited to display her new work coming home after half a decade abroad.
Ultimately visiting 15 countries, Beckstrom initially settled in London, setting up a new studio and immersing herself in the local gallery scene. Dubai lured her away where she set up again, but her money disappeared fast. Always interested in Eastern Europe, she retreated to the post-Soviet Republic of Georgia where the cost of living was low.
But living to Georgia proved difficult. Getting paint supplies was hard and what she had access to was low quality and questionable. She spoke none of the language, picking it up in bits and pieces from the “grannies” selling fruit in the street. She preferred acrylic paints, but only had access to oils. She preferred to paint on smooth wood surfaces, but it was hard to transport, so she learned the intricacies of canvas. Taking residence in the capital of Tbilisi, Beckstrom fell in love with the country. Alone, but not lonely in a strange land, she found solace in isolation and limitation.
With Full Circle, Beckstrom presents works that she had started in August 2019, but when COVID struck the tiny country a year later, those works began to change as she was locked in for two years with a strict curfew. She painted stacks of buildings that held up the world and other surreal scenes. The resolution and detail of the scenes she creates inspire an easy recognition of places and things that actually exist, because at some point, she captured them. Drawing from her collection of 62,000 photos stored in the cloud as reference, Beckstrom composited elements from different countries with paint, embroidery, scissors, thread and more into dreamlike settings. One work, “Person Taking Photos of Another Person Taking Photos of People Taking Photos,” looks exactly like an iPhone camera app viewfinder framing a group at a tourist hotspot in Iceland, all based on photos she took.
It’s easy to gaze upon these scenes and the characters within and build your own narratives about why things are the way they are. “I’m god of my own worlds. I really get lost in those worlds,” she says. Her paintings came together as a kind of therapy in lockdown, their meanings only becoming apparent months or years after the fact. Today, she has art that she still hasn’t figured out. But while she can describe how any individual element made its way in, none of her works come with a pre-packaged story. “I want people to be participants. I want them to participate in the story and I want there to be a thousand different takes.”
When tensions around the Black Sea calm down, you shouldn’t be surprised that Beckstrom might find her way back to Georgia for another beginning. “Being alone is where you get to know people,” she says.
