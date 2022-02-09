To pass the time during her long work commutes, Chinn Wang started calling her parents in the car.
It transformed their relationship. Before, she’d talk to them once a month. For the last decade, she’s talked to them almost every single day. “I consider my mom a friend,” says Wang. “I don’t think I would have said that 10, 15 years ago.”
Her parents emigrated from China to the States in the late ’60s. Wang says her parents never really told her any stories about their past. “It wasn’t because they were trying to hide anything,” she says. “It was just because they’re so in the moment, in the present. And I think they had to be. They left everything. They’re the classic immigrant story, you know, the classic suitcase and $30 in the pocket on the boat (my mom took a plane, my dad took a boat), you know — that’s their story.” It’s a story that’s percolated into Wang’s art.
Her exhibit at Ent Center for the Arts, magical personified vulnerable, is a body of work inspired by both her family’s personal history and the cultural research Wang’s conducted over several years.
Wang, who was born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, is the youngest of three. Her older siblings both went to University of California, Berkeley. When Wang received her own acceptance to Cal years later, her parents were entering a new chapter of their own: retiring from their university positions. So they all ended up in California.
Wang’s family is science oriented. Her dad is an electrical engineer. Her mom is a physics scholar and computer scientist. Her sister is a hydrologist and civil engineer. Her brother works in the tech industry. In fact, when Wang entered university, she was a declared molecular cell biology major. “And then, I didn’t want to sign up for any science classes because I was so burned out from science from working my butt off in high school to try to get into Cal,” says Wang. A few years later, she walked out with two art degrees.
After almost a decade in California, some time in Wisconsin (for an MFA in printmaking) and a stint in Philadelphia (teaching at the Tyler School of Art), she landed at Denver University (DU). Chinn has been in Colorado for almost ten years now, though she still considers the Midwest her home.
Because Wang, a screenprinter, likes using photographic images, much of her work is done in Photoshop. “It’s kind of like two phases,” she explains. “Once the work is in production, it’s sort of just like the physical, technical, studio, mechanical process of actually printing. And I love that because I can sort of compartmentalize the creative process.” She also loves the community aspect of printmaking (she uses the studio at DU). It’s a space outside of the classroom that she can share with her students as artists, as equals.
The year 2016 marked a shift for her and her art, says Wang, and she “felt this impulse to respond to a very charged moment in history.” She decided she wanted to make work about the women in her life, and the first woman who came to mind was her mother — an immigrant, a woman, a person of color, a scientist. “She’s a perfect embodiment of a lot of the panic that we’re feeling,” says Wang.
The first thing Wang learned was that she knew very little about her mother’s life. She started piecing her history together through old photographs.
Her mother was studying physics when she came to the States, and was then recruited to learn computer science, a burgeoning field at the time. She learned programming and took a job as a systems analyst with Ohio State University. “Growing up, I would just be like, ‘Why is Ma awake at 2, 3 a.m. working on the computer?’” (Her mom helped manage the first-ever email system on the university’s campus.) “I had literally no idea that was what she was doing. I did not know that was her job. I had no [idea] until way later, until like now, when I was doing this work.
“It was really a great experience for me,” says Wang. “And I learned a lot about my mom making it because I would talk to her about the work. And she would finally start to share. I’d be like, ‘Who’s this? Where are you here?’ … And it was really fulfilling for me.” Chinn knew she wanted to continue creating around her family.
magical personified vulnerable follows the body of work about her mother (a series called Soaking Up Local Color) and is shown alongside it. The collection also marks a departure from her preferred art form; five are mirrored acrylic pieces.
Now that her parents are in their late seventies, Wang and her siblings have found themselves having more end-of-life conversations. “I was really interested in thinking about how we could change our conversations about end of life and about death in general,” says Wang. “And so, I started to do some research and thinking about Chinese burial practices and memorial practices. And then, more specifically, how those practices were translated. When folks came to the States, did they carry those practices with them? Did they change? Do they get modified? Or were they completely erased? How did it shift and change?”
One traditional practice in Chinese culture, that your remains must be buried in the motherland, was not always possible for immigrants in the 19th century. “So then how did they reconcile those feelings?” asks Wang. “You’re not following your traditions, so how do you make new traditions? How do you grapple with that, basically?”
A portion of Wang’s sabbatical research from last year consisted of visiting Chinese immigrant cemeteries in California and reading about these practices. Her new work is heavily influenced by images from her visits to these cemeteries.
She also found herself researching Chinese geomancy (finding auspicious sites for burial), which pulled her artistic project in another direction. “It’s kind of perfect because I’ve always been interested in different divination practices and cartomancy,” says Wang. “I’ve done previous work about that type of thing, this idea that there’s an element of chance and mystery with the way that we organize the world, or the way that we organize ourselves or our memories or things.”
The three adjectives that comprise the title of the exhibit — magical, personified, vulnerable — refer to the basic tenets in nature for geomancy, derived from a scholarly text by Hong-Key Yoon, The Image of Nature and Geomancy.
“I love the mystical, magical elements to geomancy because I think it helps alleviate some of the bleakness that can be associated with when you lose a loved one. Death in general. That things are over,” says Wang. “[It’s] this idea that if you pick this auspicious site, it continues forever, and this person, the legacy of this person, is going to continue forever.”
The exhibit is a way of honoring her parents’ personal narratives — and a region’s cultural history. She hopes the exhibit will be contemplative; solemn; but not bleak.
“Because I’m not in a bleak place,” she says. After making all the work, I’m actually quite hopeful. And it’s helped transform some of the feelings I have about my parents getting older.”
