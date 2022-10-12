El Paso County Coroner Leon Kelly tells us he’s throwing a community Halloween party because, after recent years of COVID stress, everybody needs to have some fun. The multipart, day-long fest — “a costumed celebration of the mystical, mysterious, and macabre” — will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, with free family-friendly trick-or-treating for costumed kids, including activities and giveaways. It all happens at Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., and the evening of adult treats is a fundraiser supporting the Community Cultural Collective’s City Aud project.
Grownup fun starts at 6 p.m. with pre-party Cocktails with the Coroner: A Caravan of Creepy Tales in City Aud’s Lon Chaney Theater (minimum $30 suggested donation). The main event — The Coroner’s Halloween Ball: A Carnival of Curiosities —
starts at 7, with “circus acts, practitioners of the dark arts, cash bar, fair food, oddities midway exhibitors, the infamous ‘Tunnel of Terror,’ live music, and prizes” ($100 suggested donation). For tickets and more information, see tinyurl.com/LKelly-Halloween. (And thanks, Dr. Kelly, for bringing some festive goofiness to our dark and troubled world.)
More ghoulish goings-on
Boo at the Zoo, “Don your costume, bring your trick-or-treat bag and get ready for the ‘wildest’ Halloween event in town!” This year’s activities include a haunted house (ages 6+), the Spooky Graveyard, trick-or-treating at Spooky Treat Stations, Pirate’s Cove in Australia Walkabout, the lighted pumpkin patch, and giraffe and budgie feeding experiences. Oct. 21-23 and 28-31, 4-8:30 p.m., advance tickets required; see tinyurl.com/boo-at-zoo for details.
Garden of the Ghouls: Trick or Treat, indoor stations with goodies and a scavenger hunt in the exhibit hall, Sunday, Oct. 23, noon to 3 p.m.; Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, 1805 N. 30th St., tinyurl.com/trick-or-treat-at-the-vnc.
Spooktober Movie Marathon, “who doesn’t love a good Halloween movie?!” Free to watch, bring your blankets and camping chair to stay warm and cozy. Popcorn and candy will be available for purchase. Thursdays, Oct. 20 and 27, and Monday, Oct. 31, 7-9:30 p.m.; registration required; Red Leg Brewing Company, 2323 Garden of the Gods Road, tinyurl.com/spooktober-movies.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Shadowcast, “the original 1975 cult classic is back with live shadowcast, audience participation, sets and more raunchy call-backs than ever!” Oct. 20-22, The Carter Payne, 302 S. Weber St.; and Oct. 27-31, Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. See tinyurl.com/rockyhorror-toast for hours and prices.
Terror and Tease, by the Champagne Cabaret and La Burla Bee. A blend of burlesque and theater with a narrator who retells scary stories as they are treated to adult-themed interpretations of classic characters. Oct. 21-22, 8-11 p.m.; Lulu’s Downstairs, 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, lulusdownstairs.com.
Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools
Opening Oct. 16 at the Denver Art Museum — Saints, Sinners, Lovers, and Fools: 300 Years of Flemish Masterworks, including medieval, Renaissance and baroque paintings and sculptures from the Southern Netherlands. 100 W. 14th Ave. Pkwy.; see denverartmuseum.org for times and ticket prices. Through Jan. 22, 2023.
Miners’ Pumpkin Patch
Hayrides, a hay maze and a Hay-Mountain Slide, pumpkin patch games, petting zoo, gold panning, food trucks, farmers market and more. Saturdays through Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $10- $12 (free for kids 3 and younger); Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd.; minerspumpkinpatch.com.