‘A lot of us [artists] start out in one solid direction,” says Annie Pieper, director of education at Cottonwood Center for the Arts. “And then you have this moment of inspiration, or you meet someone who influences you to go totally the other way. I think that moment is really exciting. And it should be really interesting for people to see.”
Metamorphosis, a juried exhibit showing at Cottonwood through March, aims to capture these shifts, moments of change and growth — celebrating the evolution of 27 artists via old-new pairs of works. Each artist submitted two “completely realized expressions” from two different points in their career.
“Part of why we put the show together is we want to discourage the belief that in order for an artist to be considered a professional that’s established in their career, they have to have one consistent style,” says Jess Preble, the director of curation.
While Preble and Pieper are typically in charge of exhibits like these, this time, they stepped away from jurying to submit their own work. Karen Khoury (artist and wife of Executive Director Jon Khoury) handled the selection process.
Pieper’s pieces are both portraits of her sister, created almost 15 years apart. The first is a more traditional expression, she says, while the more recent portrait incorporates some unusual materials. Preble’s pair of works — also portraits several years apart — show her transition from expressionism to contemporary realism. (In other words, “less paint, more detail.”)
“I hope that whether the viewers are artists or not, it gives them some courage to try something new,” says Pieper. “We all kind of have to deal with the fact that the act of creating something involves more failure than success. ... And risk, I think, is what drives the ‘new’ in art. I hope that people walk away feeling excited and inspired to take more risks.”
And through this then/now comparison, Metamorphosis reminds us why we create to begin with. “I really hope that seeing this collection of work will encourage people to think about, ‘What can I produce that will improve me as a person, as an artist, rather than just thinking about that next Instagram post or the social media [reaction]?’” says Preble. “I hope it brings a little bit of the magic of just creating back to people, to artists, to the community as a whole.”
St. Pat’s Bar Crawl
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the old-fashioned way: with a Guinness, Irish whiskey, Irish coffee — or all three! Group tickets for the fifth annual bar crawl are only $20 each (and $25 for singles). Participating locations include Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub & Restaurant, Bar K, Local Relic, The Block, La Burla Bee, Tony’s, Supernova and more. Check-in is at Jack Quinn’s on Saturday, March 19, from 4-6 p.m. For the crawl map, tickets and more info, see crawlwith.us/coloradosprings/stpattys.
Run or Ride
Sign up for a 10 a.m. 5k ... or (get the kiddos out) for an 11 a.m. Leprechaun Fun Run this weekend. If biking’s more your speed, join the Pedalin’ St. Pat’s Family Ride at 9:30 a.m. See csstpats.com for registration and more.
Celebrate Women’s History Month Lecture Series
Colorado Springs’ Women Everyone Should Know
Leah Davis Witherow, the curator of history for the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museums, presents an illustrated program highlighting the women who have shaped the region’s history, as part of the 2022 CSPM lecture series. On Saturday, March 12, from 2-3 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Reserve your spot at cspm.org/events. If you’re unable to attend in person, a recording will be available at cspm.org/lectureseries.
“Girls Rock” Story Time
The Lil’ Miss Story Hour event will feature book selections like Mae Among the Stars by Roda Ahmed, Shaking Things Up: 14 Young Women Who Changed the World by Susan Hood and more. Saturday, March 12, from 1-2 p.m. at A Likely Story Bookshop (a woman-owned bookshop!), 24 E. Rio Grande St. For tickets and more info, see lilmissstoryhour.com.