Moments and Place, one of three exhibits showing at Kreuser Gallery this month, is a departure from Emily Sullivan’s previous works.
While landscapes and cloudscapes have typically served as Sullivan’s artistic inspiration, this collection is more focused, revolving around a quote by Annie Dillard: “How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives.”
“Spring Follows Winter” is what Sullivan considers the anchor of the show. It’s one work comprising 350 3-by-3-inch paintings. In them, we see familiar scenes (stoplights, the highway) — and together, they convey a sense of time passing; seasons shifting; and lives changing.
All 10 works in the show aim to express the significance of the day-to-day. These moments, captured in oil paint, find homes on shellacked paper, cradled panels and thin pieces of wood.
“[It’s] kind of keying into where we are, what’s happening around us, and finding some magic in those ordinary moments in our daily lives,” says Sullivan.
Especially during a pandemic, where we’ve found ourselves home more and out less, finding meaning in the mundane feels more important than ever.
When Sullivan was younger, her answer to “What do you want to be when you grow up?” was always “artist.” But it was only when a high school teacher encouraged her to apply for a university arts scholarship that she started pursuing it seriously. “I applied for it. I got it. And that led me to major in art as an undergrad,” says Sullivan. “So it’s good teachers who have kind of guided me along the way.”
The military life (her husband’s in the Army) has also played a part in Sullivan’s art: “[It] kind of moves us around, keeps us together and apart, and keeps it very interesting.”
Sullivan has been involved in the Springs arts community for a while now and, up until December, was teaching at Pikes Peak Community College. She and her husband are expecting their first child in April, so she is taking the semester off. This summer, they are off to their next adventure: Washington, D.C. “I do really love teaching, and I hope to return to it someday in the future,” she says. “But for now, I’ve been very excited to paint full time.”
Sullivan hopes Moments and Place encourages viewers to reflect: “I hope that people think about how they go about their daily lives in the place that we live in. That would be my ultimate hope, that people just kind of key in a little bit more to where we are, where we live. And not necessarily the big-ticket items here — you know, we have Garden of the Gods, beautiful places — and not to say that there’s anything wrong with loving those spaces. But there’s also a lot of beauty to be found in very ordinary and mundane moments, or [what] we think are ordinary and mundane moments.”
