Byeongdoo Moon and Hyewon Sim met in their early 20s at a pre-university art academy in South Korea. Decades later, they are still artists; along the way, they’ve accumulated other identities: husband, wife, parents, and as of last November, Colorado Springs residents. “She’s my first love,” says Byeongdoo.
When their children were born, Hyewon decided to put her art career on hold to care for them. Now that their son and daughter, 19 and 15 respectively, are “leaving the nest,” Hyewon is resuming her art career.
This month’s exhibit at the Modbo, My Scenery, showcases both sculptural works by Byeongdoo and textile pieces by Hyewon. It is their first local exhibit.
While Hyewon tends to draw inspiration from her own memories and experiences, her husband is inspired by the science realm: nature and humanity. Four years ago, Byeongdoo came across an internet ad for Downtown Colorado Springs’ Art on the Streets. He submitted. “I have been dreaming to be a tree,” a stainless steel deer with antlers that morph into branches, is the sculpture Byeongdoo is perhaps best known for — and one that now belongs to the city’s collection of permanent public art.
“In Korea, art stays in the museum,” says Byeongdoo, as translated by his son, Ju Whan. But in Colorado Springs, art has a more ubiquitous presence. The sculptor sees art as a way to communicate; and here, it is easier to reach a wider audience.
My Scenery will feature Byeongdoo’s smaller sculptures, most of which were made in Korea last year. The people of Colorado Springs inspired him to move here, he says. In return, he wants to continue showing up and creating for them.
When Byeongdoo runs out of fuel for his welding machine, there is a store Downtown where he buys Argon gas, his son translates. The people in the store are always kind and interested in his artwork, so much so that his father has “always felt satisfied with the decision to move here.” Encounters like these are what motivate Byeongdoo to keep creating.
Recently, the family returned to their Colorado Springs home after a trip away. According to Hyewon, the view only gets more and more beautiful each time they return.
Donkey Derby Days
This year marks the 90th anniversary of Donkey Derby Days, which helps raise funds to provide for Cripple Creek’s feral donkey herd. The celebration includes pack races, stick pony races, a parade and beer garden, live music, an art show, and a special appearance of Engine 20, a steam locomotive that once traversed the Gold Belt Line in the 19th century. On Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. See cripplecreekdonkeys.com for more info.
Bride, Groom, Sunday, Forever
It’s the wedding of Muriel and Stanley, a nontraditional ceremony “of speeches, honest and often hilarious confessions from their friends revealing the couple’s secrets and fears, and play-acted depictions of key points in their relationship.” Post-play hors d’oeuvres and drinks are included with ticket price. Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at SunMountain Center. For tickets ($15) and more info, go to counterweighttheatre.com.
Feast of Saint Arnold
‘Colorado’s Family-Friendly Beer Festival” includes tours of the historic Chapel of Our Saviour and Parish House, a family fun zone, the appearance of St. Arnold, live music, and beers, wines and spirits. A little background: “During an outbreak of the plague a monk named Arnold, who had established a monastery in Oudenburg, persuaded people to drink beer in place of water and when they did, the plague disappeared.” In short: Drink the beer. All the beer. $40 for general admission; proceeds benefit Westside CARES and Chapel of Our Saviour. Saturday, Aug. 14, from noon to 4:30 p.m. at Chapel of Our Saviour Episcopal Church. Visit feastofsaintarnold.com for tickets and more info.