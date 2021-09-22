Cheerish Martin’s pre-show routine for her most recent role, Billie Holiday, went something like this: Dressing room door open. Diva playlist on.
Then she’d walk out onto the stage and pray. “Before I [got] on the microphone,” says Martin, “[I’d] just say, ‘Okay, Billie. I’m going to tell your story. And I just need you to help me tell it as honestly as I possibly can.’”
Martin has been in Colorado Springs for over 20 years. After her father got out of the military, her parents became DJs. “Entertaining and hosting and singing and dancing is a part of [the] family business,” says Martin. “And so I just knew I wanted to do that.”
Martin studied musical theater and speech pathology and audiology at the University of Northern Colorado. When she returned to Colorado Springs around 2012, her auditions sparked enthusiasm.
“A lot of people were like, ‘Where the heck have you been? What’s been going on? Your voice and the way you sing — are you going to be around here for long?’” says Martin. “And I just kept auditioning and getting different roles. And that’s all I’ve been doing ever since. I’ve loved it.”
According to the actor, theater’s role in our community is twofold. First, theater is an educator: “We teach people how to behave,” she says. “We teach people how to accept other people. We teach people how to get through hard times and difficult moments. We teach people about history. Sometimes, we teach about the future.” Theater is also a counselor, says Martin, helping us empathize with others and navigate our own emotional experiences.
Martin notes that there’s still room for improvement, and accessibility is something the theater world is continuing to work on. “I would like to see that change in the near future,” she says. “And I think Theatreworks is doing a phenomenal job with that, bringing theater to the community so that everybody has a chance to be a part of [it].”