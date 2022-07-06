Do you remember when you could watch a good movie or play a good game and when it ended... that was it? You didn’t feel the need for a prequel to establish the romance of the two protagonists? You didn’t wonder why the Magical Plot Gem was forged in The Fires of Whatever?
The new Star Wars Disney+ exclusive Obi-Wan Kenobi series wrapped up recently and I have to admit that the first episode or two didn’t leave the best impression. Watching Flea — yes, the Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and Marty McFly antagonist — chase a young Princess Leia through a forest was… odd. There were shots and special effects that looked cheap and unbecoming of such a prolific franchise and I had to quell the gut-churning notion that the whole series was just a corporate-directed extension of one of Western culture’s most important and profitable entertainment empires.
But Obi-Wan works. It works well. It’s fun and thrilling, gathering steam as it progresses and paying off with wonderful surprises. I absolutely recommend it. At the same time, it’s a laser-cut slice of lore that glorifies the prequel trilogy of films and, in some small way, adds context to the original trilogy.
Before Disney took it under its wing, there was a rarity and a pacing to Star Wars. Each film, when creator George Lucas made them, had at least a three-year pause between releases. We could fill in the gaps of the story with new heroes and adventures in our imaginations for free. Lucas made his billions selling us plastic X-Wing toys, Darth Vader Halloween costumes and space simulators that became the DIY home kits to transform Star Wars from a couple of important films into a new wing of American mythology.
But that was then.
It’s supremely easy to knock the fact that the entertainment industry has been consolidating for years, producing a growing, steady stream of rehashes, reboots and franchise extensions, because there was a time when our favorite media was limited in how and when we could enjoy it. If we wanted to hear a favorite song, we either bought the CD or called the local radio DJ. If we wanted to watch a TV show, we needed to be parked in front of the television at a very specific time or we’d have to wait until the summer reruns. (Thankfully, our household adopted the VCR early on.) That bred nostalgia, a pining for an older era, like any time Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” plays and we suddenly want to tell you what we really, really want.
We say we want wine, but our insatiable thirst for grape juice prevents it from ever fermenting. Now there’s no need for nostalgia because those cherished moments never, ever leave our attention. They’re repackaged with larger budgets, bridging sections of history that didn’t need explanations and expanding through multimedia at an incredible pace. Why foster mystery and promote the viewer’s imagination when there’s an army of talented creatives on payroll ready to mine all the space in between for pure profit?
Disney and Pixar’s new sci-fi flick Lightyear has a premise that is far too convoluted for its own good. I’m not joking when I say that trying to describe how it exists nearly gives me a headache. But that’s beside the point: If a company like Disney can run out of conventional ways to extend its mountain ranges of Pop Americana, they can invent unconventional, mind-breaking ones as well.
It’s also not a great movie.
It’s easier than ever for the aspiring creative to make movies, music, games, YouTube videos and otherwise express themselves creatively in new and innovative ways, and yet our pop culture is drowned by massive waves of established intellectual property, steered by handfuls of people at the highest echelons of media power. Small creators end up skirting under the algorithmic attention of the platforms that host them, rarely seeing sunlight.
We ask why we needed a sequel to Top Gun or The Last of Us on another generation of PlayStations, but when the option arrives to embrace something less familiar, less professional, more strange and more extraordinary, we aren’t voting for them with our time or money. We let the Brand Names sweep us away on yet another carefree and unchallenging adventure that’s immediately tied into three others that we’ll also need to experience, spidering off into ceaseless obligation.
So, uh... what did you think of that new Obi-Wan Kenobi series?
Nick Raven covers arts & culture at the Indy. You may kindly send your disagreements to nick.raven@csindy.com.